The Marshall Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. continues to honor the service of military veterans this Veterans Day. Each year members of the Sorority’s Delta Academy and Delta GEMS prepare handmade cards that are distributed to veterans at local Nursing Homes and Assisted Living facilities. The cards reflect individual artistic talents and display heart-felt sentiments of just how much the veterans’ service is appreciated.
The Delta Academy and Delta GEMS programs are national initiatives that focus on young women grades six through 12. Major emphasis includes: an appreciation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math studies in high school and beyond; specific plans for pursing college after graduation; financial planning awareness; lifetime commitment to community service; and sisterhood.
While preparing Veterans Day cards this year, the young ladies heard from Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Marvin Anderson, U.S. Army. He shared information on how he entered the military through Prairie View A&M University’s Army ROTC program; his missions and progression through rank until his retirement. They learned about the educational and career opportunities available through the various branches of the military to include retirement benefits. The group was fascinated with LTC Anderson’s opportunities to travel around the world and expose his family to the many cultures at his duty stops.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority joins all Americans in thanking Veterans and their families for the services and the sacrifices they have made.