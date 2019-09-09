Democrats press Trump to intervene with GOP on gun bill

From left, Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley whose city suffered a mass shooting Aug. 4, 2019; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, whose district contains El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart; and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., call for a Senate vote Monday on the House-passed Bipartisan Background Checks Act as Congress returns for the fall session with pressure mounting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to address gun violence, at the Capitol in Washington.