Nathan Davis spends most of his time in a hospital-type bed in a back room of his elderly parents’ home in Longview.
Over a year and a half after slamming into a tree at a high speed in Cass County, Davis, 49, is still trying to put his life back together.
The crash led to paralysis and amputation of his legs. He spent nearly two months in intensive care and then suffered complications from his extensive injuries.
“Doctors told my parents several times that I wasn’t going to make it, but I did,” Davis said while propped up on pillows.
Sitting at his bedside were his father, Norman, who is retired from the military, and his mother, Mary. Both are 81 and serve as his primary caregivers.
“It’s been difficult,” Norman Davis said.
Mary Davis, who was sitting quietly, nodded in agreement.
The crashOn April 20, 2018, Davis went to Big Cypress Tavern on Lake O’ the Pines. It was karaoke night, and he loved nothing more than singing.
A few years ago, a friend had taken him to a karaoke night at a bowling alley. “I was hooked,” he said.
Davis later bought his own karaoke equipment. He worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service during the day and on most nights set up his karaoke equipment in clubs or restaurants.
He became known as the Karaoke King, describing himself on Facebook as the singing mailman.
April 20 was a rare Friday night when Davis was not doing his own show and could hang out. He spent much of the night visiting with patrons at the bar. By the early hours of Saturday, the club was nearly empty.
“I remember the place being dead. I was kinda bored,” he said.
He got up from the bar to sing one last song. It was about 2 a.m. He climbed into his 2018 white Ford van and pulled on to FM 279 headed to his home near Lone Star, not far away.
He never made it.
A few days after the wreck, Norman Davis returned to the place where his son left the roadway. The photos he took show that the two-lane highway makes a gentle curve. His son continued straight and went dozens of yards off the road and crashed into a tree.
There was no evidence that he hit the brakes or swerved to avoid the tree.
The force of impact on the front passenger side shoved the engine back into the passenger compartment, photos show.
Nathan Davis has no memory of the wreck.
“I don’t know what happened,” he wrote on Facebook. “I fell asleep apparently.”
Davis said more recently that he had been taking a drug for anxiety. He said he doesn’t know if the drug impaired his abilities that night.
He has been able to piece together what happened based on what others have told him.
“I was actually trapped in my vehicle for over two and a half hours,” he said. “Bleeding internally, as my aorta was partially crushed and one of my eight broken ribs punctured my spleen on both sides. No reason at this point for me to be alive, like none.
“I do not remember sitting there (in the van) after the wreck, but the policeman who found me said I was saying ‘help me’ in a weak voice over and over again.
“I don’t know if anyone else knew at that moment but I was paralyzed with my back broken at the T-8 position. Doctors would say later that my spinal cord actually went out of my spine there and they had to just stabilize my back by fusing the T-8 and T-12 together.
“The ambulance guys did their job. They got me to (Christus) Good Shepherd Medical Center (in Longview), where upon arriving my blood pressure was 42/0. Yes 0. I shouldn’t have made it there. I shouldn’t have survived those hours alone struggling for life.”
The recoveryNorman and Mary Davis found out something was wrong that Saturday morning.
“His job called and said he didn’t show up to work,” his mother said. “That wasn’t like him.”
Norman and Mary were getting ready to go look for their son when a nurse at Good Shepherd called.
Nathan Davis was in bad shape. Doctors had to perform emergency surgery.
“After they assessed the problem — bleeding internally from my spleen and aorta being crushed — they set up cutting me open and pulling out my spleen,” he said. “Unfortunately, Good Shepherd did not have a physician on staff that could perform the aorta surgery, so off I went on my very first helicopter ride.”
He was sent by air ambulance to Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Norman Davis said the medical staff did not give them much hope that his son would pull through. He had multiple broken bones, a cracked pelvis, his back was broken, both of his lungs collapsed and his kidneys were not working. He was put on a ventilator.
The injury to his spine left him paralyzed. The damage to his aorta sent blood clots through his body, which built up in his legs and blocked blood flow.
Doctors tried to save Nathan’s legs, which had begun to turn black. They amputated both just above the knees.
“They were worried that he might lose his arms, too,” his father said.
The Davises have lost count of how many surgeries Nathan had to undergo over the next weeks and months. Their best guess is at least 20.
Nathan Davis’ first memories after the wreck are being in the hospital and hooked up to a lot of tubes.
“I was trying to figure out what had happened,” he said.
He soon realized that he was paralyzed. He was told that his legs had been amputated.
“I was trying to accept it. I was thankful to be alive, but it was hard. It was a pretty bad time,” he said.
His parents were by his side in the hospital every day. His mother moved into Hospitality House, a hotel-like residence next to the hospital.
Friends and family members visited Nathan at the hospital.
“I had a lot of visitors and that helped a lot,” he said. “I have a big family, and it felt like everybody in my family came, all my uncles and aunts and all my cousins. I had a lot of visitors.”
Much of this time, he had a tube down his throat and a machine assisting him with breathing.
When he regained consciousness, he couldn’t talk. He said at first he didn’t have the strength to even hold a pen and write messages on a pad.
He pointed to letters on a board to try and communicate.
As word spread that Nathan Davis would need help with medical expenses, several clubs in the Longview area held karaoke fundraisers and donated the funds to him.
Even with some insurance, Nathan said he will never be able to pay all the hospital bills and ongoing medical expenses. The family said one of the ways people can help is to contribute to Nathan’s PayPal account: paypal.me/singingmailman .
Continued careAfter nearly eight months, Nathan Davis was well enough to leave the hospital.
Although he still needed a lot of care and some medical supervision, his parents insisted that their son come and live with them in Longview.
“He is our son,” Mary Davis said. “We love him. It would break my heart if he went somewhere else.”
“Where else would he go?” his father added.
Norman and Mary removed the furniture in what had been their theater room and made it Nathan’s new room. They brought in a medical bed that they could adjust so he could more easily sit up.
They bought specialized equipment to help lift him out of the bed. They bought a motorized wheelchair so he could get around. They bought a van equipped with a lift for a wheelchair so they could take him places.
“Until we got the van, we had to call the ambulance to get him to a doctor,” Norman said.
Insurance paid for a home health care nurse to see Nathan a few days a week. The family also paid for a second nurse to come in who specializes in the prevention and treatment of bed sores and helps move Nathan from the bed to the wheelchair.
Norman and Mary take care of many of their son’s basic needs and get him to doctors’ appointments and rehabilitation sessions.
Before the wreck, Davis was big and strong. He was the one who encouraged others; he was the one who went out of his way to help others.
He said agreeing to come and live with his parents was a difficult choice.
“I don’t want to be a burden. It’s hard on them.”
“You’re not a burden,” Norman Davis quickly interjected, his voice rising.
“You’re not a burden. You’re a blessing,” his mother added.
FutureNathan Davis said he may never get used to being paralyzed. He works to keep his upper body strong and is learning to compensate for not having legs.
Sometimes he has phantom pains that shoot through his legs that are no longer there.
“That’s not fair,” he said.
He fears that one day he will begin to remember what happened just before and after the wreck.
“I don’t want those memories,” he said. “I don’t want it to come back. I don’t want to know the pain I must have experienced as I was trapped there for two hours begging for help and fighting for my life.”
He said he has only a few regrets.
“I don’t get to be around a lot of people anymore,” he said. “I love being around people. I miss that, so that’s hard for me.”
He regrets that getting better has been such a slow process. Since coming into his parents’ home, he has suffered setbacks that required hospital stays.
“That’s been frustrating,” he said.
He recently received a service dog named Prince that is helping him be more independent. He is getting stronger and believes the worst of his medical problems are behind him.
He said he is determined to remain optimistic.
“I have bad days just like everybody, but it’s not worth being mad at the world,” he said. “I’m not going to let it keep me down. ... The future is still hard for me to grasp, but I know that some day I will be able to do something to earn money. We’re getting to that day.”