As the busyness of the spring semester picks up, East Texas Baptist University held its annual Spiritual Renewal activities on campus with worship services and through prayer and reflection with the extended ETBU family the week of Feb. 21. This year’s theme, “Still,” was inspired by Psalm 46:10: “Be still, and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth!”
“Psalm 46 contains powerful truth,” ETBU Dean of Spiritual Life Scott Stevens said. “It reminds us that God is with us and that He is for us. He is our refuge (a place of rest and protection) and strength. He is our fortress (a stronghold where we are protected from all enemies). Our students can often become frantic in their pursuit of academic, athletic, artistic and relational success. In addition, many face financial challenges, and a large number have experienced significant loss in their families due to COVID. The encouragement to “Be still” (cease striving) and to focus on and trust in God is a timely emphasis for our students.”
The event features fresh perspective and insight each year through special guest speakers and worship leaders. The guest speaker this year was Drew Worsham (’05), an ETBU alumnus who uses magic and the art of illusion to spread the message of the Gospel.
“If we’re going to be who God has called us to be, and do what He’s called us to do, we have to first learn to be still,” Worsham said. “Because when we’re still, we learn our identity. We trust God. And all of this is important because He is sending us out into the world to change it forever, but it all starts with being still. God has this rich, rich history that when we’re willing to take all of the mess of our lives and learn to sit with Him, to be still, let Him be in control, let Him remind us of who we are, who He is, and ultimately what part we get to play in the great story. It’s always much, much better than if you try to do it on your own.”
Worsham began performing magic in 2001, and after giving his life to Christ, began using his talents to share his transformation with audiences across the country. He began each of his sermons with tricks and illusions that were entertaining yet tied to the theme for the week.
“Drew was a wonderful communicator both on and off the platform,” Stevens added. “His abilities as an illusionist drew our students in, but then he masterfully connected his illusions to biblical truth. Drew spent a lot of time visiting with students both on campus and after the services. His warm personality and listening ear provided significant ministry to our campus community. He walks with Jesus, and effectively encouraged our students to reach out to their peers so they can walk together toward Jesus.”
Worship for Spiritual Renewal was provided by the Nick Gainey Band out of the DFW area. Students, faculty, and staff were invited to participate in additional worship services throughout the week.
“My favorite part about Spiritual Renewal was the opportunity to grow closer to my peers through Jesus,” junior behavioral sciences major Lauren Tucker said. “We were brought together to worship one name, and it is so powerful. It impacted my walk with Christ by allowing me to trust Him in a deeper way by just being still. My mind is constantly going, and I am constantly planning, so I felt the Lord speaking to me many times throughout Spiritual Renewal.”