With social distancing in play and COVID-19 concerns, many churches have had to change their services to online or drive-in. Regardless, we hope everyone finds a service to celebrate that He is Risen! Happy Easter.
New Greenwood Baptist Church is hosting an online resurrection Sunday service on Facebook at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 12. You can join the service by going to https://www.facebook.com/wwwnewgreenwoodbccom/
Marshall Memorial Baptist Church will be hosting a Sunrise 'Sit in Your Car' service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The church is located at 2101 Harleton Road. All attendees are requested to stay in their vehicles.
Nesbitt Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter service at 9 a.m. on Facebook Sunday, April 12. You can join the service by going to https://www.facebook.com/Nesbittbc/
Immanuel Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter service that can be watched throughout the day on Easter Sunday. It can be found on youtube by searching for IBCMarshall.
Mobberly Baptist Church will be hosting Easter services online at mobberly.org/online and youtube.com/mobberlycommunications. Services are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. (Spanish service).
First United Methodist Church of Marshall will be hosting an online Easter service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Services can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/fumcmarshall
Mulberry Springs Baptist Church will be hosting an online Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. and an online Easter service at 10 a.m. Services can be watched online at https://www.facebook.com/mulberryspringsbaptistchurch/