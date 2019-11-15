Elysian Fields (6-4) vs. Hemphill (6-4)
When/Where: 6 p.m. tonight; Roughrider Stadium, Center
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (105 of 154 passing, 1,818 yards, 16
TDs, 7 INT; 107 carries, 1,205 yards, 12 TDs) … RB Christavian Smith
(137 carries, 1,370 yards, 22 TDs; 50 receptions, 903 yards, 5 TDs) …
LB Jackson Illingworth (135 tackles) … LB Ty Kirkland (124 tackles)
Hemphill: QB Wesley Ross ... RB Dre'lyn Washington ... RB Jamorrious
Hall ... WR Logan Wilkerson ... WR Clay Butler
Did you know: EF is in the playoffs a fourth year in a row and five of
seven years in Scott Ford's tenure. The Jackets look for their first
playoff win in three years. Hemphill started out in 6-man in 1935 and
has played 11-man since 1946. The Hornets have enjoyed postseason
success for four years running under Gary Vanya
Last week: Elysian Fields 34, DeKalb 22; Hemphill 40, Corrigan-Camden 21
Up Next: Winner plays the winner of Bells-Winona