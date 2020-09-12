From Staff Reports
Elysian Fields’ volleyball team defeated Arp in a three-game sweep Friday night by the scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-11.
The win gives Elysian Fields an overall record of 10-5 and a district record of 2-0.
Tucker Ellis came away with 12 kills, five blocks, five digs and one ace. Christen Smith had seven kills, 11 digs, once ace and one block.
Camryn Chandler led the team in assists with 21 and also had two kills, two aces and two digs. Mary Frances Ellis finished the night with nine kills and 15 digs. Morgan Shaw had five assists, one kill, two aces and nine digs. Bryanne Beavers contributed six kills. Heather Auvil finished with three aces and 12 digs and Savannah Wray had a pair of aces and a pair of digs.
The Lady Jackets are slated to return to action Tuesday when they play host to West Rusk.