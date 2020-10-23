As of Thursday, a total of 33 percent of Harrison County registered voters had cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 General Election.
That reflects a total of 15,445 voters out of the registered number of approximately 46,000, Elections Administrator Donald Robinette indicated.
Robinette noted that, on Wednesday, the total had reached 30 percent of Harrison County registered voters with more than 14,000 voting, at the time.
As early voting continues, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan civic nonprofit organization, reminds voters that its popular nonpartisan Voters Guide is still available in a printable format in both English and Spanish and on online via the website, VOTE411.org.
“It is a useful tool voters can use to compare candidates, select who they plan to vote for, and print personalized ballots they can bring to the polls,” the League of Women Voters advised. “All the information Texans need to cast their ballots as informed, confident voters is available on the League website: lwvtexas.org.”
The League of Women Voters also advised voters who are experiencing any issues at the polls to call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).
“Texas Election Protection is a coalition of organizations and volunteers,” the League of Women Voters noted. “They make up the largest non-partisan voter protection effort, working together to ensure the rights of all voters in Texas are upheld.”
According to League of Women Voters, LWV encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is available to ages 16 and older.
Early Voting Schedule
Early voting continues in Harrison County today through Oct. 30, with a weekend option as well at the main elections office.
On the ballot are federal, state, city, county and school elections. The three cities and five schools that have contracted with the elections office to help conduct their elections are: the city of Marshall, the city of Waskom, the City of Longview, New Diana ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Waskom ISD and Karnack ISD.
The seven early voting polling places for Harrison County are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 Farm-to-Market Road 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
Early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on today, Oct. 23, and Oct. 30, which are both on a Friday. The weekend option at the elections office, only, will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 23.