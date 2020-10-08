Amanda Abraham will face off against Patricia Hightower Brooks during the upcoming election for the open commission seat for district 6.
Abraham is a Marshall native and works locally as a senior associate with the Roth Law Firm, where she has practiced commercial and business litigation since 2006.
“In my professional training for the past 13 years doing complex litigation we don’t make decisions that are not informed and without doing all the background research necessary. If elected I will make sure as best I can that the proposals presented to the commission are fully researched and investigated before being implemented,” Abraham said.
She added that it is this experience that makes her perfect for the commission.
“I have researched many of the issues facing the city at this time and plan to research all of them should I be elected and will be ready to hit the ground running,” Abraham said.
She said that she is already up to date with what the commission has been working on, and plans to bring a new perspective to the city of Marshall.
If elected Abraham said that she will focus on a number of local issues, including ensure that tax dollars are being prudently spent to provide high quality streets, water and sewer as well as being used to properly maintain the existing city facilities, including the civic center, ballpark, golf course and city arena.
Abraham also added that she would ensure the local police and fire departments are high quality, and that they have the necessary resources to provide such protection.
“I feel like it’s time for people in my generation to step up and give back to our community by performing our civic duties,” she said, “I am invested in this community. I was raised here; I elected to move back and establish my home here after completing my education and this is the community my family has invested in for over 100 years.”
Abraham has a wide range of community involvement, including serving on the board of Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Marshall, whose mission is to enhance the independence and life skills of individuals with disabilities through multi-level equine programs.
She is also a member of the Marshall Citizens’ Advisory Council, a volunteer organization composed of city residents that plays a key role in promotion of community organizations and advocacy opportunities and annually delivers Thanksgiving meals to the community’s seniors and less fortunate, which she said has become a part of her own families Thanksgiving tradition.