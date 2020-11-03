JEFFERSON — Jefferson resident Rob Baker took a clear lead over his two competitors on Tuesday to win the Jefferson mayoral race by a wide margin, according to preliminary election results from the Marion County Elections Office.
Baker drew in about 62%, or 529 of the 847 votes cast. Shadden followed with about 23% of the vote, or 196 votes and Hackler garnered about 14% of the vote, or 122 votes.
Baker will now replace Interim Mayor Victor Perot who stepped in the role after former Mayor Charles “Bubba” Haggard resigned in February.
City Council
In the city alderman race, former Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn who retired from the position in late 2019, just barely edged out his two competitors for the Ward 2 alderman seat. Amburn pulled in about 35% of the vote, or 96 votes. Candidate Jamey Parsons came in next with about 33%, or 90 votes, closely followed by Candidate Robin Moore who had 32%, or 88 votes.
For the Ward 3 seat, newcomer Ted Dickson beat out Candidate Hugh Lewis, with Dickson pulling in about 60%, or 193 votes. Lewis drew in about 40%, or 128 votes.
The Ward 1 seat went to David Westbrook who ran uncontested and drew in 180 votes.
Jefferson ISD
In the Jefferson ISD trustee election, incumbent Kevin Godfrey held his Place 5 seat against challenger Tolesia Smith-Davis by pulling in about 67%, or 2,168 votes.
Smith-Davis drew in about 33%, or 1,058 votes.
Place 4 incumbent Leah Cooper ran uncontested and drew in 2,835 votes.
As of 10:13 p.m. no results from the Harrison County Elections Office was available for any additional city races including city of Marshall.