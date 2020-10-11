David Capps, Republican candidate for the Marion County Sheriff’s race, has a vested interest in the safety of the residents of the county, which is why he is running for office in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Capps will face Democratic candidate, David Quada, in the Nov. 3 General Election.
“Marion County is a special place for me,” said Capps. “I have lived here for over 43 years. I went to school, worked, and raised my three children here. I grew up in the Berea community and graduated from Jefferson Academy.”
Capps said prior to pursuing a career in law enforcement, he spent 10 years in the pest control industry. He began his law enforcement career in December 2004, working as a jailer at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“With over 15 years of continuous service, I’ve held supervisory roles as a sergeant, investigator, and later in 2017 took office as elected constable,” said Capps. “This has prepared me well. Never have I been asked to resign or fired from my duties at Marion County Sheriff Office.”
Capps noted that while at MCSO, he made numerous arrests that led to convictions. Additionally, he was involved in shutting down several meth labs and solved many burglary cases.
To him, being sheriff is more than making an arrest.
“There are a lot of hidden duties of a sheriff that I have filled, from maintenance on the buildings to taking inventory of county grant items,” said Capps.
“It is my goal to lead the sheriff’s Office in a way that will make all of our residents proud,” he continued. “It is impossible to make everyone happy, but I will earn everyone’s respect. I will keep an open mind, be fair, and impartial in my dealings with our community.
“I will expect my fellow employees to do the same,” he said. “We will treat people with common courtesy and respect while enforcing the law. We will be peacekeepers that everyone will be proud of.”
As the highest law enforcement position in the county, Capps said he believes the sheriff’s role should be filled by an experienced, professional, and trustworthy individual.
“I am the most qualified for this job,” he said. “I believe that effective leaders, along with experience, must be able to connect, empathize, motivate, and inspire people to want to do and achieve greater things.”
If elected, Capps said he will promote some changes to the office and further his accountability, particularly by having an open-door policy for all citizens of Marion County as opposed to holding meetings.
“Time is valuable, and the last thing anyone wants to do is go to a meeting every few months to discuss issues that need immediate attention,” said Capps.
As the current interim sheriff, Capps said he has already started restructuring and further developing the sheriff’s office’s social media page.
“Here, citizens can be updated to the latest news and events that may affect them in Marion County,” he said.
Capps said he believes the single biggest issue facing the county and sheriff’s office is the future of the jail and the need for expanding and modernizing the current facility.
“The current jail is aging and it’s beginning to show,” he said.
Recently, as interim, Capps has tackled several issues from structure to plumbing repair.
“This is a band-aid on an aging facility,” he said. “I look forward to working with the county officials on an affordable way to bring Marion County Jail into the future.”
In addition to creating and maintaining an active community partnership between the sheriff’s office and the residents, Capps plans to promote crime prevention through public awareness, education and community partnerships.
Also of priority is to ensure that every employee for the sheriff’s office has the necessary training, equipment and leadership to effectively and safely serve the citizens of Marion County. Another goal of Capps is to aggressively target drug dealers and habitual offenders. Capps also plans to promote school safety through public education.
“Having the honor of being elected Sheriff, I will work extremely hard to serve both my colleagues and the people of Marion County in this manner,” said Capps. “I look forward to bringing new energy and ideas to the table.”