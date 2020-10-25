Prior to weekend voting, 37 percent of Harrison County voters had cast their ballots in early voting, with 17,164 check-ins.
According to Harrison County Election Administrators Donald Robinette, out of over 2,500 absentee ballots that were requested, election officials have received back over 1,100 of those ballots.
On the ballot are federal, state, city, county and school elections. The three cities and five schools that have contracted with the elections office to help conduct their elections are: the city of Marshall, the city of Waskom, the city of Longview, New Diana ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Waskom ISD and Karnack ISD.
Those wanting to vote today can cast their ballots at the main elections office from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting continues in Harrison County today through Oct. 30. Early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
The seven early voting polling places for Harrison County are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 Farm-to-Market Road 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
According to Robinette, thanks to the work of a lot of diligent voters submitting corrected information before the elections and to voters bringing their identification and also voters cards, they have had few provisional ballots, only about 15.
“We did have to work in over 150 voters who qualified in time but sent their applications directly to the Secretary of State. Some of these may not yet be in the poll book, but will be soon. If they registered in time and show up to vote and aren’t in the book, then poll workers can call the office and we can get them entered,” he said.
Robinette extended a special thanks to all of the poll workers stating that they each played an important roll and that they were rotated throughout the day so each individual would learn everything and for the ergonomics aspect as well.
Robinette stated that mistakes do happen, however, and there have been instances of poll workers giving out the incorrect ballots.
“For the most part, most of the ballots are identical except for the number of the county precinct. But there are different local races which might be missed in the event a person is given the wrong ballot. No matter who does it, it makes me look bad. The intent of all these ballots, was to allow every voter the opportunity to vote on everything that they should vote on and to not vote on anything which doesn’t apply to them,” he said. “Once a ballot is scanned into the black tub it is counted and it is like dropping a letter in the mail box, it cannot be retrieved. So if any voter has a concern about their ballot, they should insist on the correct one. And if a poll worker needs assistance from the office, they should call the office to confirm whether the ballot listed is the correct one.”
Robinette also encouraged anyone who had questions or who had been turned away from voting to come back and try again since some of the issues have been resolved.