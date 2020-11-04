WASKOM — Incumbent Tommy Lee Philpot and candidate David M. Dulude were two of three candidates elected to the alderman at-large positions for the city of Waskom election, Tuesday night.
Voters were asked to choose two aldermen out of the three candidates. Incumbent Michael P. Phillips was unseated.
The unofficial totals, including absentee, early and Election Day numbers show that Dulude, who is the chief of police for Waskom ISD, received 259 votes or 35.09 percent of the vote; Phillips grabbed 169 votes or 22.90 percent of the vote; and Philpot pulled 310 votes or 42.01 percent of the vote.
Longtime mayor, Jesse W. Moore, was unopposed and garnered 553 votes.