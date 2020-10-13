Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential, state, county and local elections for Harrison County will kick off today through Oct. 30, with a weekend option at the main elections office. Weekend opening for the elections office will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides the weekend option at the main office, early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-Oct. 16, Oct. 19-Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, which are both on a Friday.
The seven early voting polling sites are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office in Marshall.
For Marshall, there are three pages worth of content on the ballot, front and back. There are more than 60 ballot styles, 29 for the city of Marshall. Please note what is listed here is representative of all the available ballots. Ballots vary depending on voting districts. Due to the length of the ballot, it is recommended that people early vote if possible.
FEDERAL RACES
Candidates for the presidential/vice president race includes: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R), Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D), Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen (L), Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (G) and numerous write-in candidates.
U.S. Senate candidates include John Cornyn (R), Mary “MJ” Hegar (D), Kerry Douglas McKennon (Lib.), David B. Collins (Gre.) and numerous write-in candidates.
U.S. Representative, Dist. No. 1 candidates include Louie Gohmert (R) and Hank Gilbert (D).
STATE RACES
Railroad Commissioner candidates include James “Jim” Wright (R), Chrysta Castaneda (D), Matt Sterett (Lib.) and Katija “Kat” Gruene (Gre.)
Chief Justice, Supreme Court candidates includes Nathan Hecht (R), Amy Clark Meachum (D) and Mark Ash (Lib).
Candidates for Supreme Court Justice, Place. No. 6 (unexpired term) include Jane Bland (R) and Kathy Cheng (D).
Supreme Court Justice Place No. 7 candidates include Jeff Boyd (R), Staci Williams (D) and William Brian Strange III (Lib).
Candidates for Supreme Court Justice, Place No. 8 include Brett Busby (R), Gisela D. Triana (D) and Tom Oxford (Lib).
Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge, Place No. 3 candidates include Bert Richardson (R) and Elizabeth Davis Frizell (Dem).
Candidates for Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge, Place No. 4 include Kevin Patrick Yeary (R) and Tina Clinton (D).
Court of Criminal Appeals, Judge, Place No. 9 candidates include David Newell (R) and Brandon Birmingham (D).
Candidates for State Board of Education member, District No. 9, include Keven M. Ellis (R) and Brenda David (D).
State Senator District No. 1 candidates include Bryan Hughes (R) and Audrey Spanko (D).
Unopposed candidate for State Representative District No. 9 is Chris Paddie (R).
Unopposed candidate for 6th Court of Appeals District Justice, Place No. 3 Ralph K. Burgess (R).
71st Judicial District, District Judge, unopposed candidate, is Brad Morin (R).
COUNTY RACES
Candidates for the Harrison County Sheriff’s race include Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher (R) and George Gill (D).
Unopposed candidate for County Tax Assessor-Collector is Veronica King (R).
Unopposed candidate for Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 4 is Nancy Schnorbus George (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 1 County Commissioner is William D. Hatfield (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 3 County Commissioner is Phillip Mauldin (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 1 Constable is John C. Hickey Jr. (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 2 Constable is Brant Moore.
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 3 is James Weatherall Jr. (R).
Unopposed candidate for Precinct No. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin (R).
LOCAL RACES
In most local races, candidates do not run with a party affiliation.
City of Marshall candidates for District 7 City Commissioner include Micah M. Fenton and Robert Wood. Special Election candidates for City Commissioner District 2 include Leo Morris and Jeffrey Henderson. Candidates for City Commissioner District 6 includes Amanda A. Abraham and Patricia A. Hightower Brooks.
Proposition A (which is not a part of the city charter proposition/amendments) will be the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the city of Marshall at the rate of 1/8 of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. Voters will be casting a vote ‘for’ or ‘against’ the proposition.
Voters will also be casting a vote ‘for’ or ‘against’ vote on 16 city charter propositions (amendments) lettered B through Q. For more information on these propositions go to www.marshallnewsmessenger.com, and look for the Election 2020 tab.
Waskom School District school board candidates at large include Shanta Bates Chatman, Alvin Luster “Sarge”, Oscar Garcia and Michael Allwhite. Voters can choose up to three candidates.
Unopposed candidate for city of Waskom mayor includes Jesse W. Moore. City of Waskom Alderman at large candidates include David M. Dulude, Michael P. Phillips and Tommy Lee Philpot. Voters can vote for up to two candidates.
New Diana ISD school board candidates include trustee position 1 Jerry D. Cobb and Jeff Hamilton. Unopposed candidate for trustee Position 3 includes Jodie Stark. Unopposed candidate for trustee position 6 includes Becky L. Smith. Candidates for trustee position 7 includes Donald Willeford and Berry Ward.
Hallsville ISD school board candidates include unopposed candidate for Trustee Place 2 Doug McGarvey. Trustee Place 7 candidates include Dale Haney and John Craig.
Elysian Fields ISD school board candidates include Trustee Place 1 candidates Sean Swank and Stephen Matthews. Trustee Place 2 candidates include Bradley Lewis and Tena Tiller. Trustee Place 3 candidates include Brad Ellis and Matt Parker. Unopposed Trustee Place 4 candidate is Ashley Caudle.
Karnack ISD school board candidates include Trustee Position 1 candidates Robert Broadnax and Jimmy P. Theodos. Trustee Position 2 candidates include Moncie Martinez and Robert Wall. Unopposed candidate for Trustee Position 3 is Lacy Diane Warren.
All 26 precincts in the county will be open on Election Day.