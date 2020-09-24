Micah Fenton will be facing off against Robert Wood for the open District 7 commissioners seat for the upcoming Nov. 3 election.
Fenton grew up in Marshall, and said that he moved back to the area time and time again to raise his family here.
He said that it is the fact that he is raising his children in Marshall that he hopes to be on the city commission, to work to make the town a better place for his and all families here.
“I just plan to put in an honest effort, and improve Marshall as much as I can,” Fenton said.
If elected to city commission Fenton said that he would prioritize bringing more family and children friendly activities back to the city.
He said that utilization of current city facilities including the city arena and the local ball fields for the creation of more activities for local children would be a great boost to the community.
“When I was growing up here we had the bowling alley and the skating rink, and now with everything going on this year even the festivals and things that were going on before are not happening at all,” he said.
He said that he would like to see more children’s sports programs and other youth programs within the city, as well as other family friendly events and festivals to make the community more family oriented.
Fenton said that he would also focus on infrastructure issues in Marshall, and would utilize his background in pipe lining to see what he can do about the water line issues in town.
“We have had some issues with burst water mains and other problems of the sort, I would love to take a look at those and see what can be done about it,” he said.
Fenton said that he has working in the oil industry for the majority of his adult life, and spends his time split between work and caring for his young children.
“Between work and taking my kids to all of their programs I don’t have too much time for hobbies,” Fenton said.
He said that he and his family are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in town.
“This is a good place, it’s a good place to raise your family and I want to continue to see it get better,” Fenton said.