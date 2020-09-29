The city of Marshall has proposed 16 amendments, otherwise known as propositions, to the city charter to be voted on at the Nov. 3 election.
Each amendment will be an individual item on the ballot, and can be voted for or against independent of the document as a whole.
Early voting will kick off Oct. 13 through Oct. 30, with a weekend option at the main elections office. Weekend opening for the elections office will be Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides the weekend option at the main office, early voting will take place at all of the early voting sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13-Oct. 16, Oct. 19-Oct. 22 and Oct. 26-Oct. 29. Extended early voting hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, which are both on a Friday.
The seven early voting polling sites are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 FM 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office in Marshall.
All 26 precincts in the county will be open on Election Day.
The details of the second four charter amendments (E, F, G and H), the changes they make to the operations of the City of Marshall and more are outlined below.
Many amendments to the city of Marshall’s charter are focused on updating the original 1909 charter to be in regulation with current state law, which supersedes the city’s local laws.
Amendments that do so do not cause any actual changes to the daily operations of the city government, since this has been the law the government has been operating under since it was originally enacted.
Proposition E: Financial Procedures for Budgeting, Budget procedures; Audits, Purchasing and Investment Procedures as allowed by state law
This proposition amends the current charter to allow preparation and submission of the budget; procedures for budget approval and amendment of the budget, public hearings and appropriations and funding, auditing of city finances and purchasing and investment procedures as allowed by state law.
The charter is altered in this section to require the city to change auditors after a number of years.
The Texas Local Government Code outlines what is allowed in full at statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/LG/htm/LG.102.htm.
Proposition F: Taxation and Tax Liens and Liability
This proposed amendment to the city charter provides for the city the right for taxation, tax liens and liability as allowed by state law.
The regulations regarding what local government has the right to do regarding taxation, liens and liability in the State of Texas can be found in the state’s constitution at statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CN/htm/CN.8.htm.
Proposition G: Elections conducted as allowed by state law
This proposition amends the current Charter to define elections to be held according to state law. The Texas Election Code outlines how each municipality is allowed to hold elections, and can be found in full at https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/SDocs/ELECTIONCODE.pdf.
Proposition H: Initiative and Referendum
This proposed amendment to the current charter allows citizens to petition to initiate legislation or petition to reject ordinances enacted by the commission; provides procedures as allowed by state law.
State law regarding a citizen’s right to petition c an be found in the states bill of rights at https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CN/htm/CN.1.htm .