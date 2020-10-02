Editor’s note: This is the final story in a four part series over the Charter amendments/propositions.
The city of Marshall has proposed 16 amendments to the city charter to be voted on at the Nov. 3 election.
Each amendment will be an individual item on the ballot, and can be voted for or against independent of the document as a whole.
The details of four of the charter amendments (M, N, O and P), the changes they make to the operations of the city of Marshall and more are outlined below.
Many amendments to the city of Marshall’s charter are focused on updating the original 1909 charter to be in regulation with current state law, which supersedes the city’s local laws.
Amendments that do so do not cause any actual changes to the daily operations of the city government, since this has been the law the government has been operating under since it was originally enacted.
Proposition M: Repeal obsolete provisions, provisions preempted by state and federal law and provisions within the general power of the city as allowed by state law
This proposition would repeal all of the provisions of the city’s original charter that are obsolete. This includes provisions that are no longer in accordance with updated state and federal laws. This proposition would cause no change to the way the city of Marshall operates, since the city has been following updated versions of both state and federal law since it was enacted.
Proposition N: Recall of a Council member by petition of least 15 percent of the number of registered voters in the Council member’s district and for limitations on recall within six months after an election for the Council member’s recall
The current city charter states that 35 percent of the registered voters in a district are required to call for the recall of a city commissioner. This proposition amends the charter to allow for 15 percent of the registered voters in a district to call for the recall of a council member within six months after an election.
City Commissioner Vernia Calhoun said that she understood the charter was changed to mean that with the city population, 15% of the number of registered voters in the council member’s district as allowed by state law and for limitations on recall for any council member within six months after an election for the Commission member’s recall. This amendment can coincide with Proposition I, after an elected Commissioner is absent six months into office.
Commissioner Larry Hurta said that he agreed that the city needed a lower recall percentage, and that though the number of people required to sign would still be very high, it is much more realistic of a number than the previous charter required. He said that the previous charter was very unclear as far as what was allowed for recall and what was not.
“I think it is worded very well and has clear language and that is what we need,” Hurta said.
Proposition O: Terms and Term Limits
This proposition alters the term limit of city commissioners/council members from two years to a four year term. Elections schedules will be held every other year. Term limits will remain the same with a limit of no more than eight years total.
“The full eight years term for a city commissioner will not change. Instead of four two year terms the amendment is asking for two four year terms,” Calhoun said. “Most cities have a three to four years term. In my opinion two years is not enough time to accomplish very much, when one may not get re-elected after two years or choose not to run again.”
Based on her experience on the city commission, she said that it takes about a year to learn what is expected to be a good commissioner and one year to try to get things done for your district, city employees, and the city as a whole.
“In my opinion a commissioner can better serve their district with two four years term. During this it will save tax payers dollars by putting on the ballot every four years instead of every year (even and odd) years. It will also save the candidates money campaigning every four years instead of every two years,” Calhoun said.
Commissioner Larry Hurta disagrees with Calhoun, stated that he was concerned that the four year term was too much of a commitment, and would limit the ability for younger people with jobs and families to hold the position.
“What it does is the election gives you a check back in with your voter base,” Hurta said. “When you go for reelection people who think the same way won’t run against you if you’re doing your job.”
He agreed with Calhoun that it takes a new commissioner about a year to get used to the position, but that in their second year they are able to get projects done, which he thinks aligns perfectly with the two year terms.
“It creates a need to do something rather than to be complacent,” Hurta said.
Both Hurta and Commissioner Doug Lewis, two of the youngest members of the current city commission, said that they would not have run for the position initially if it was a four year term.
Proposition P: Bonds, Warrants and Other Evidence of Indebtedness as allowed by state law
This proposition allows the city the rights to issue all tax bonds, revenue bonds, funding and refunding bonds, time warrants and other evidence of indebtedness in line with state law and allow for the right of the people to petition the city to call an election on the proposed debt.
It also allows for revenue bonds issued by the city to be submitted for approval by a majority of registered voters, voting at an election held for that reason. Unless the resolution directing publication of notice of intention to issue said revenue bonds is approved by a two-thirds majority vote of the council members.
These rights are what is allowed by the city under state law, which is outlined by Bill Longley, with the Texas Municipal League Legislative Counsel, at https://www.tml.org/DocumentCenter/View/166/Cities---Debt---2018-02-PDF.
Additionally, there is a proposition, unrelated to the charter amendments, on the ballot regarding the reauthorization of local sales and use tax in the city of Marshall at the rate of one-eighth of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
On the ballot, a Yes vote will keep the tax in place and a No vote would repeal the tax.