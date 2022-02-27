Election Day is March 1 in the Republican and Democratic primaries.
Harrison County voters are able to pick one primary to vote. Voters can vote in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, not both. The winners of each primary will face off in a general election this upcoming November, if both parties elect a candidate.
Election Day Voting
Election Day voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may vote at any polling place regardless of their precinct:
- Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, Marshall
- ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall
- GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2302 Holland St., Marshall
- Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana Street, Marshall
- TJ Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack
- Harrison County ESD 9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
- Harrison County ESD 3 Central Fire Station, 9432 U.S. 80 East, Marshall
- St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Drive, Marshall
- Harrison County ESD 2, Station 3, 9091 Texas 154, Marshall
- Harrison County ESD 4, Station 4, 4476 Texas 43 South, Marshall
- Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall
- Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
- West Harrison VFD, ESD 1, Station 3, 19797 FM 449, Longivew
- Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn
- Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
- Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450 North, Diana
- Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville
- Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall
- West Harrison VFD, ESD 1, Main Station, 2656 S. Access Road, Longview
- Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
- Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1189, Marshall
- Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall
- Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Texas 154, Diana
- Sweet Home Church of Christ, 5568 FM 968, Hallsville
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
- Trails End Cowboy Church, 1361 FM 450, Hallsville
Who’s On the Ballot?
Harrison County races that are uncontested include:
Republican: County Judge: Chad Sims, Criminal District Attorney: Reid McCain, County Court at Law: Joe Black. District Clerk: Sherry Haynes Griffis,County Treasurer: Sherry Rushing,JP Pct. 1: John D. Oswalt,JP Pct. 2: Don Jordan,JP Pct. 3: Gregg Greer and Pct. 2 Commissioner: Chad Graff.
Democratic: JP Pct. 2: Demisha Crawford
Contested races include:
- Republican Party Chair Lee Lester is being challenged by former Marshall Mayor Ed Smith
- Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly is being challenged by Rhys Blavier
- County Clerk Liz Whipkey James is being challenged by Debra Hatfield
- Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is being challenged by Robert Johnson III
- Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb is being challenged by JR Barrett