New trustees were elected in Karnack and Elysian Fields ISDs on Tuesday, and EF voters also approved an attendance tax credit proposition.
Elysian Fields ISD residents in Harrison and Panola Counties also voted to allow the district to purchase attendance credits from the state using local tax revenues.
The district got 1,191 “for votes — 710 in Harrison and 481 in Panola — and 476 “against” votes — 262 in Harrison and 214 in Panola.
Concerning the attendance credit issue, the district provided information describing the Texas public school funding process often referred to as a “Robin Hood” financing system since it shifts revenues from wealthier districts to less wealthy districts statewide.
“A significant increase in oil and gas revenues on properties within EFISD this year has led to an increase in tax revenue, which pushed EFISD over the state’s threshold that triggers the Robin Hood revenue recapture process,” a statement by the district said.
While the district adopted a lower tax rate for the coming year, revenues from increased property values and oil and gas revenues jumped so much they pushed the district over the threshold.
If the proposition had failed, it would have triggered the option of having the Texas Education Commissioner reassign some properties within the district to another school district or it could have allowed the TEA to consolidate EFISD with a neighboring school district altogether.
Trustee Elections
In Karnack ISD, Elaine Davis Jackson won the Place 4 seat with 549 votes, or 71.58 percent, to Reba Shaw Green’s 218 votes, or 28.42 percent.
Russell Wright took the Position 5 seat with 618 votes, or about 81.96 percent. Jimmy P. Theodos got 136 votes, or 18.04 percent.
Ray L. Polk and Judy Vandeventer were unopposed for Positions 6 and 7, respectively.
In Elysian Fields ISD, Julie J. Simmons won the Place 5 election with 1,112 votes compared with Stephanie Carwile Murray’s 542 votes.
Lynn Calhoun won the Place 6 contest with 995 votes to Bernie Shaw’s 635 votes.
Place 7 went to Kim Baugh with 1007 votes. Jarad Baker received 612 votes.