Area voters will begin heading to the polls Monday for the November 2021 elections.
Harrison County voters will all vote on the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. There are also two other elections on the ballot, depending on where you live: a proposed assistance district election in unincorporated areas and a tax election in New Diana ISD.
In Marion County, everyone will vote on the proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Voters in Pcts. 1 through 10 will vote on a proposed assistance district.
Harrison County
Harrison County Assistance District Election: This proposition would impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities, providing an additional resource to help fund needed county services. Only voters living in unincorporated areas of Harrison County will vote on this measure. Voters living in Marshall, Waskom, Scottsville, Uncertain, Nesbit, Hallsville and Longview will not vote on the measure.
The measure reads as follows: “Authorizing the creation of the Harrison County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 2.00 percent for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.”
New Diana ISD: New Diana ISD voters, those in Precincts 16 and 23, will vote on a proposition to ratify the ad valorem tax rate of $1.116172 per $100 valuation in New Diana ISD for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 0.2961013365 percent in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $63,230.71.
Harrison County Early Voting: Early voting in Harrison County will take place Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 29 excluding Saturday, Sundays and state holidays.
The main early voting polling place will be the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson in Marshall. Hours are:
Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursdays, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at branches throughout the county during the two weeks’ period: The Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom, the Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville, and the Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St. in Harleton, will be open Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at several branches on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harrison County ESD 9, 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; and Wiley College’s Pemberton Building, 711 Wiley Ave. in Marshall.
Harrison County Early Voting By Mail: Harrison County residents’ applications for voting by mail should be received (not postmarked) no later than the close of business (5 p.m.) on Oct. 22. Applications should be sent to Early Voting Clerk, Donald Robinette, Harrison County Clerk, P.O. Box 8409, Marshall, TX 75671. Fax: (903) 938-1509. Email: ballotbymail@co.harrison.tx.us.
If an application for ballot by mail is faxed or emailed (or if a federal postcard application is faxed), the applicant must also mail the original application so that the early voting clerk receives the original no later than four days after receiving the emailed or faxed copy.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
The Texas Secretary of State provides an online PDF application for ballot by mail on their VoteTexas.gov website, and applications are also available from the Harrison County Elections Office.
Harrison County Election Day Voting: Harrison County Election Day polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pcts. 1, 8, 10, 26: Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. in Marshall
Pcts. 2, 3, 11, 22: Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd. in Marshall
Pcts. 4, 14, 18: Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn
Pcts. 12, 19: Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St. in Hallsville
Pcts. 15, 16, 23, 24: Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St. in Harleton
Pcts. 13, 25: Woodlawn Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview
Pcts. 17, 7: Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St. in Scottsville
Pct. 20: Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom
Pct. 5: T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134 in Karnack
Pct. 21: Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1186 in Elysian Fields
Pct. 6: ESD 9, Elysian Fields, 130 FM 4512 in Elysian Fields
Pct. 9: ESD 2, Station 3, Nesbitt: 9091 Texas 154 in Marshall
Marion County
Marion County Assistance District Election: The proposed creation of the Marion County Assistance District would impose a sales and use tax in the county’s unincorporated areas for the purpose of financing county road maintenance needs.
The measure reads as follows: “Authorizing the creation of the Marion County Assistance District and the imposition of a sales and use tax at the rate of 1.50 percent for the purpose of financing the operations of the district.”
Marion County Early Voting: Early voting will be conducted Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will take place at the Marion County Election Building, 504 N. Alley in Jefferson.
Marion County Early Voting By Mail: Marion County residents’ applications for voting by mail should be received (not postmarked) no later than the close of business (5 p.m.) on Oct. 22. Applications should be sent to Early Voting Clerk, Vickie Smith, Marion County Clerk, 102 W. Austin St., Room 206, Jefferson, TX 75657. Fax: (903) 665-7936. Email: vickie.smith@co.marion.tx.us.
If an application for ballot by mail is faxed or emailed (or if a federal postcard application is faxed), the applicant must also mail the original application so that the early voting clerk receives the original no later than four days after receiving the emailed or faxed copy.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
The Texas Secretary of State provides an online PDF application for ballot by mail on their VoteTexas.gov website, and applications are also available from the Marion County Elections Office.
Marion County Election Day Voting: Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Marion County has countywide polling locations, so residents can vote at any polling place that is open.
Polling locations are:
Mims VFD, 9902 FM 729 in Avinger
Marion County Election Building, 504 N. Alley in Jefferson
Smithland VFD Community Meeting Room, 8247 Texas 49 East in Jefferson
Lone Oak Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 120 Watts Road in Jefferson
Voter ID Needed
All voters must show an acceptable form of photo identification to vote in person. The following forms of photo ID will be accepted, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Election Identification Certificates are available from DPS driver license offices during regular business hours.
The following is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- copy of or original current utility bill;
- copy of or original bank statement;
- copy of or original government check;
- copy of or original paycheck; or
- copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Proposed State Constitution Amendments
Proposition 1 (HJR 143): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2 (HJR 99): “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3 (SJR 27): “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Proposition 4 (SJR 47): “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5 (HJR 165): “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6 (SJR 19): “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7 (HJR 125): “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8 (SJR 35): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”