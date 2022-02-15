Early voting has begun for the March 1 primaries, and Harrison County voters will have several opportunities to cast their ballot.

Harrison County voters are able to pick one primary to vote. Voters can vote in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, not both. The winners of each primary will face off in a general election this upcoming November, if both parties elect a candidate.

Early Voting Times, Locations

Registered Harrison County voters can vote at any polling place in Harrison County during early voting regardless of their precinct.

County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson, Marshall

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 19: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: 1 to 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: Holiday/No Voting

Feb. 22-25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2302 Holland St., Marshall

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harrison County ESD 9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville

Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day Voting

Election Day voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may vote at any polling place regardless of their precinct:

Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, Marshall

ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall

GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2302 Holland St., Marshall

Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana Street, Marshall

TJ Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack

Harrison County ESD 9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields

Harrison County ESD 3 Central Fire Station, 9432 U.S. 80 East, Marshall

St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Drive, Marshall

Harrison County ESD 2, Station 3, 9091 Texas 154, Marshall

Harrison County ESD 4, Station 4, 4476 Texas 43 South, Marshall

Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville

West Harrison VFD, ESD 1, Station 3, 19797 FM 449, Longivew

Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn

Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton

Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450 North, Diana

Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville

Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall

West Harrison VFD, ESD 1, Main Station, 2656 S. Access Road, Longview

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom

Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1189, Marshall

Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall

Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Texas 154, Diana

Sweet Home Church of Christ, 5568 FM 968, Hallsville

Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview

Trails End Cowboy Church, 1361 FM 450, Hallsville

Who’s On the Ballot?

Harrison County races that are uncontested include:

Republican: County Judge: Chad Sims, Criminal District Attorney: Reid McCain, County Court at Law: Joe Black. District Clerk: Sherry Haynes Griffis,County Treasurer: Sherry Rushing,JP Pct. 1: John D. Oswalt,JP Pct. 2: Don Jordan,JP Pct. 3: Gregg Greer and Pct. 2 Commissioner: Chad Graff.

Democratic: JP Pct. 2: Demisha Crawford

Contested races include:

Republican Party Chair Lee Lester is being challenged by former Marshall Mayor Ed Smith

Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly is being challenged by Rhys Blavier

County Clerk Liz Whipkey James is being challenged by Debra Hatfield

Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is being challenged by Robert Johnson III

Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb is being challenged by JR Barrett

