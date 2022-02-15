Early voting has begun for the March 1 primaries, and Harrison County voters will have several opportunities to cast their ballot.
Harrison County voters are able to pick one primary to vote. Voters can vote in either the Republican primary or the Democratic primary, not both. The winners of each primary will face off in a general election this upcoming November, if both parties elect a candidate.
Early Voting Times, Locations
Registered Harrison County voters can vote at any polling place in Harrison County during early voting regardless of their precinct.
County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson, Marshall
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 19: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: 1 to 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: Holiday/No Voting
Feb. 22-25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2302 Holland St., Marshall
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Harrison County ESD 9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville
Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 22-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day Voting
Election Day voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters may vote at any polling place regardless of their precinct:
Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard, Marshall
ETBU Spiritual Life Building, 1 Tiger Drive, Marshall
GW Carver School/Anointing Grace Church, 2302 Holland St., Marshall
Lions Community Center, 1201 Louisiana Street, Marshall
TJ Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack
Harrison County ESD 9, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
Harrison County ESD 3 Central Fire Station, 9432 U.S. 80 East, Marshall
St. Mark’s Methodist Church, 1101 Jasper Drive, Marshall
Harrison County ESD 2, Station 3, 9091 Texas 154, Marshall
Harrison County ESD 4, Station 4, 4476 Texas 43 South, Marshall
Harrison County Airport, 2100 Warren Drive, Marshall
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
West Harrison VFD, ESD 1, Station 3, 19797 FM 449, Longivew
Woodlawn Community Center, 199 Oak Lawn Terrace, Woodlawn
Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
Smyrna Methodist Church, 18626 FM 450 North, Diana
Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St., Scottsville
Marshall City Arena, 3310 Poplar St., Marshall
West Harrison VFD, ESD 1, Main Station, 2656 S. Access Road, Longview
Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
Friendship Baptist Church, 1140 FM 1189, Marshall
Marshall Public Library, 300 S. Alamo Blvd., Marshall
Morton Baptist Church, 22177 Texas 154, Diana
Sweet Home Church of Christ, 5568 FM 968, Hallsville
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
Trails End Cowboy Church, 1361 FM 450, Hallsville
Who’s On the Ballot?
Harrison County races that are uncontested include:
Republican: County Judge: Chad Sims, Criminal District Attorney: Reid McCain, County Court at Law: Joe Black. District Clerk: Sherry Haynes Griffis,County Treasurer: Sherry Rushing,JP Pct. 1: John D. Oswalt,JP Pct. 2: Don Jordan,JP Pct. 3: Gregg Greer and Pct. 2 Commissioner: Chad Graff.
Democratic: JP Pct. 2: Demisha Crawford
Contested races include:
Republican Party Chair Lee Lester is being challenged by former Marshall Mayor Ed Smith
Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly is being challenged by Rhys Blavier
County Clerk Liz Whipkey James is being challenged by Debra Hatfield
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is being challenged by Robert Johnson III
Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb is being challenged by JR Barrett