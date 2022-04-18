Editor's Note: Find information on the entire District 5 race here.
Reba Godfrey is running for office because she wants to take care of the neighborhood she has lived in all of her life.
“I want to run for city council because I believe in neighborhood renewal,” Godfrey said, “We need better streets, better lighting, a pool for the elderly. There are a lot of things that need done in District 5.”
Godfrey is a candidate for the District 5 Marshall City Council seat, which is up for election on May 7 this year.
District 5 is composed of the majority of the west side of Marshall city limits, with its eastern most boundary being FM 1997 down to North Grove Street, and the southernmost boundary at Garden Oaks Drive.
The general election for City Council Districts 5, 6 and 7 will be held on Saturday, May 7, at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South. Early voting will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., from April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The News Messenger will hold a candidate forum on Thursday, April 21 at the Marshall Public Library where all three District 5 candidates will be given the opportunity to hear from candidates about issues that affect the city. The event is free and open to the public and will immediately be followed by a meet and greet with the candidates.
Godfrey is a Marshall native, having spent her entire life living in the district she is now running to represent. She explained that growing up she lived on one side of District 5, then when she and her husband Willard Godfrey married 46 years ago, they moved to the other side of the district to continue their lives in Marshall.
Both are graduates of Marshall ISD and of the local Wiley College; Godfrey said that she has spent her entire life living in Marshall.
She is a retired elementary school teacher and a member of the local Galilee Methodist Baptist Church of Marshall, where she serves in a number of volunteer positions.
Godfrey serves as a hospice volunteer, as well as a physical therapist in a number of local nursing homes and an adult center.
Additionally, Godfrey refers to herself as the neighborhood guardian, and often takes it upon herself to beautify her neighborhood and bring any issues with pot holes, street lights and other problems to the city.
“I think I am the only candidate who is a lifelong member of District 5, my family has lived here for generations, and I have lived here for my entire life,” Godfrey said.
Being a longtime resident of the district, Godfrey said that she is well aware of the issues that plague the district and plans to address those problems if elected to council.
These issues include vacant lots around the district, dilapidated houses, an increase in violence and safety concerns for residents, and lighting and other issues regarding streets throughout the district.
She said that as councilmember she would work to address specific issues plaguing the streets in the district, working to be sure the worst streets are prioritized for paving, fixing or replacing street lamps to keep the district illuminated after dark, as well as addressing beautification issues.
Godfrey also mentioned that she would work to assist the community members in District 5, where there is currently an over 25 percent poverty rate.
Additionally, Godfrey said that she hoped to work with the Historical Preservation Board in Harrison County to look into a number of historically relevant houses and other buildings in the district for consideration for historical markers.
She explained that if the district is able to get these buildings identified as historically relevant, that would open them up for grant opportunities to assist in renovations and restoration of the properties.
Godfrey also commended the city council on a number of projects and recent decisions, including the hiring of Terrell Smith as the new city manager.
“Mr. Smith seems ready and eager to grow with Marshall,” Godfrey said, “Plus he brings experience in public works projects.”
Additionally, Godfrey said that the recent decision to support the Amtrak passenger railway service expansion, the completion of the Animal Adoption Center project, the 2022 street improvement program and the recent street sweeping activity reports were all excellently done by the city.
She added that she hoped to bring unity across the district if elected, including embracing the diversity in the city and encouraging the creation of a multicultural alliance.
“Everyone deserves to have their voices heard,” Godfrey said, “It’s time for a chance in city government. It’s time for accountability, accessibility, efficiency and transparency in Marshall city government.”