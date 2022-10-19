ELECTIONS: Two vying for Pct. 2 commissioner job in Harrison County

Two are vying for the Pct. 2 Commissioner job in Harrison County: Incumbent Democratic Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins and Republican challenger Chad Graff.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Zephaniah Timmins
Timmins is seeking a third term in office in the Nov. 8 General Election to help continue the positive momentum in the county.
“I am asking the citizens of Precinct 2 to continue serving them and Harrison County a third term,” said Timmins. “I will continue to work hard and keep a positive light shining throughout the community during a time where a positive attitude and personality is what’s needed in today’s society.”
Timmins has been married to his wife, Glenda Brown Timmins, for 37 years and has three children and four grandchildren. He is an active member of Peoples Missionary Baptist Church. He was first elected in 2014.
Chad Graff
Chad Graff wants to be a voice for constituents, which is why he’s seeking office in the Nov. 8 General Election.
“I have said for a very long time that I eventually wanted to serve my home county, and I feel that God has led me to take up that direction at this time,” said Graff, who has worked throughout Texas leading several groundbreaking fines collection programs.
Graff is a 1988 graduate of Marshall High School and a 1993 graduate of East Texas Baptist University, where he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in business. He notes that he’s a common sense conservative with Christian values. Graff has been married to his wife of more than 30 years, Kelly.
News Messenger to host Harrison County candidates forum
The News Messenger will host a Harrison County candidates’ forum on Thursday, Oct. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at the historic Harrison County courthouse ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates running in the in the upcoming county elections are participating, with each set of candidates being asked questions by moderator and News Messenger reporter Robin Y. Richardson.
“We are excited and pleased to host this forum and continue to fulfill our mission to keep our community members educated with up to date information so they are able to make informed decisions,” Publisher Alexander Gould said.
The public is invited to come and hear candidates’ thoughts on the county positions they are seeking, as well as issues of importance in Harrison County.
The forum will also be live-streamed on the News Messenger Facebook page for those who cannot attend in-person on Thursday night.
On the ballot are two contested county races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
All four candidates will be given a few minutes to speak on themselves, before being asked to answer the same few questions that their opponent is asked. A meet and greet with the candidates will immediately follow the forum.