ELECTIONS: Two vying for Pct. 2 justice of the peace job in Harrison County

Two are vying for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace job in Harrison County: Republican Don Jordan and Democrat Demisha Crawford.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Demisha Crawford
Crawford, a criminal/civil case clerk for Harrison County, is running for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace to continue serving the community she calls home.
“When Judge Watkins announced her retirement, I knew in that moment, I had to step out on faith and chase my dream,” said Crawford, who has worked as a criminal/civil case clerk for the Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace court for more than a decade.
“For me, choosing to run for this position goes beyond party lines, not just to simply have a Democrat on the ballot,” Crawford said of her reason to run. “While I fervently believe it is crucially important for this race, my decision to run is heavily built on passion — passion and the desire to continue serving the community that through 13 and a half years has allowed me to grow and build many working relationships and helping any and all that I’m able.”
Outside of her employment as criminal/civil case clerk, Crawford is active at the Union Missionary Baptist Church, where she serves as a sponsor for the youth department. Lately, she’s enjoyed participating in community outreach efforts, including the citywide Fall Sweep 2022 clean-up sponsored by “Keep Marshall Beautiful.”
Don Jordan
Jordan, a lifelong Harrison County resident and licensed EMT, is running for the office of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace because of his passion to serve the community and make it a better place for all.
Jordan considers the office of justice of the peace as an office for the people.
“All laws should be applied equally and fairly to all the citizens,” he said.
Jordan is a past member of a local volunteer fire department, where he served for 12 years. He’s also been a licensed emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Hallsville Volunteer EMS for the past decade.
Harrison County preps for Nov. 8 election, early voting approaching
Early voting will kick off Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 locations. Election Day is Nov. 8 at 18 polling sites. Harrison County uses countywide voting, meaning voters can vote at any polling site during both early voting and on Election Day.
“The main office will be open the middle weekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 7 and on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 to 7,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette has previously said.
“The main office will also be open from 7 to 7 the entire second week,” he added. “The branch locations will be open weekdays only from 8 to 5, with the exception of the last two days, Nov. 3 and 4, from 7 to 7.”
Early voting branch locations are: Waskom Subcourthouse at 165 W. Texas Ave.; TJ Taylor Community Center at 15642 FM 134 in Karnack; ESD No. 9 at 130 FM 451 in Elysian Fields; Scottsville Community Center at 1325 Green St. in Scottsville; Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall; Gold Hall at 101 East Elm St. in Hallsville; Woodland Hills Baptist Church at 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview; Harleton Community Center at 4335 Community St. in Harleton; and Woodlawn Community Center at 199 Oak Lawn Terrace in Woodlawn.
On the ballot are two contested Harrison County races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
