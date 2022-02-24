Two Republican gubernatorial candidates stopped in Marshall on Wednesday to stump for votes during the last week of early voting.
Both Gov. Greg Abbott and former Republican Party State Chair Allen West told voters they were crucial to deciding who will be victorious both on March 1 and in the upcoming general election in November.
“You cannot do your part in the primary election, and then think you don’t need to show up on election night, November the eighth,” Abbott said. “ I can tell you that I am going to lose in Houston, in Dallas, in Austin and San Antonio. I will be far behind in those cities. That’s why we rely upon Harrison County, and Smith County and Gregg county to pull us across the finish line. Your votes matter.”
Abbott appeared before a packed house in Marshall during a private campaign event at Cajun Tex, rallying supporters ahead of the Texas Republican primary race this March.
Abbott reassured attendees he is the best pick for upholding “East Texas values” among a crowded governor’s primary race, and especially compared to his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
“I grew up in Longview, Texas, behind the Pine Curtain,” Abbott said. “We need a governor from behind the Pine Curtain who understands the values of East Texas.”
The governor touted achievements from prior Texas Legislature sessions he believes showcase those values, including two bills banning “critical race theory” from public school classrooms, marshaling National Guard resources to the Texas/Mexico border and penalizing cities that “defund the police.”
The Democratic alternative in O’Rourke, Abbott said, would be nothing short of “cataclysmic,” and a potential reality for the state if voter turnout lags behind.
West stopped at Memorial City Hall while on the campaign trail to share his plans of supporting and defending the Constitution of the Lone Star State.
“I don’t take this lightly,” West, also a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, said of his campaign in which he’s vying for the Republican’s pick in the upcoming March 1 primary against incumbent Abbott, among others.
West’s meet and greet was hosted by his longtime friend and Harrison County resident retired U.S. Army General Vernon Lewis. West gave an update on the progress of his campaign, saying he anticipates a runoff, but will need voters’ support.
“I’d love to win it out right, but it’s up to you guys,” he told the quaint roomful of supporters. “Regardless, all I seek to do is to continue to honor the oath that General Lewis and I once took one day that says we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Abbott’s Remarks
Abbott began his rundown of key East Texas and state issues with the energy sector, which provides thousands of jobs for Harrison County and beyond. The industry, he said, would be under threat of “Green New Deal” policies and job cuts if O’Rourke takes over.
On education, Abbott wants to promote the role of parents as the “primary decision makers” in their childrens’ education and healthcare. The move is in response to what Abbott called a “socialistic agenda” by “radical leftists” to change school curriculum regarding America’s place in world affairs, he said.
“We’ve seen, much to our astonishment, that something that we thought maybe was taking place in California, New York, is even taking place here in the state of Texas, and that is the use of critical race theory in our schools, even in elementary schools, within the standard text,” Abbott said. “What political race theory seeks to do is that they actually try… to rewrite the history of the greatest country in the history of the world, or trying to redesign its future,”
Abbott then moved to issues of security and law enforcement, another two areas he sees as under threat from Democrat policies. The governor said cities around the U.S. that have defunded the police have seen crime spike, which is why he supported a bill to nix state funds from any Texas city that decided to take similar actions.
On immigration and border security, Abbott promised attendees he would continue work to build a wall between Texas and Mexico, “faster and cheaper” than former President Donald Trump, this time with Texas funds. In the meantime, the governor has deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the border to help with security.
Abbott ended his list of “East Texas values” with several remarks about religious freedom and the Second Amendment, two issues he said are at stake in this upcoming election if O’Rourke wins.
West’s Remarks
Reflecting on the values of generations past, West told supporters it’s important that the future generation understands the service, sacrifice and commitment that’s been made. Hearing others making disparaging comments about the culture of America makes him even more frustrated when he reflects on his own life of realizing the American dream, as a Black man, despite segregated beginnings.
“Here in Texas we don’t look at you as white, black, Hispanic, Asian, we just want to know what’s in your heart, the spirit of Texas, and that’s why so many people are from here,” said West.
West spoke to the crowd on several topics including the securing of borders, critical race theory and gender reassignment.
Speaking on critical race theory, West shared his disproval of the University of Texas and Texas A&M University’s faculties’ decision to pass a resolution in support of teaching cultural Marxism and critical race theory, which was developed in the 1970s to explain how systemic racism has shaped the U.S. legal system.
“This is our moment,” he said. “You will be defined in the history books. Your children and grandchildren will look at you and say what did you do in this year 2022, for the state of Texas… because if we don’t protect and defend Texas, we’ll lose America. You lose America, you lose freedom.”
Speaking on border security, West said the federal administration is so concerned about protecting the sovereignty of other countries that they’re neglecting what’s going on at home. He noted the number of suicides and other issues endured by the Texas National Guardsmen are due to a lack of leadership and the horrible conditions they’re faced with.
“They don’t have enough equipment, they don’t have enough ammunition,” said West. “They’re exchanging magazines for when they go out…. They’re being told if they’re fired upon they cannot return fire. Who would put our Texas men and women in a situation where the cartels are firing across that border at them and they’ve been told they can’t return fire?”
West said he stepped down from being chairman of the Republican Party of Texas because of the stagnant efforts being made to push the Republican Party platform.
“As the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, all you can do is advocate for these things,” he said. “All the ballot propositions you see when you go to vote, we’re not getting them accomplished, so they continue to show up on every Republican primary to say can this again be part of the legislative priorities of the Republican Party of Texas because Republicans won’t even get it passed, so that’s why I stepped down.”
Closing Remarks
Abbott closed out his speech with another call for attendees to vote for him in the primary and general elections based on their belief that “America is the greatest country in the world.”
“There are people running for governor this time who do not think that America is the greatest country, who want to redesign America, who want to rewrite history and redesign the future and they do not love Texas the way that you love Texas,” Abbott said. “And guess what? Because they don’t love Texas or America the way that we do. We are going to beat them like a drum on Election day.”
As a soldier, West said he learned to move to the sound of the guns, and go for the fight.
“The fight for America is in Texas, because if we lose Texas it ain’t go matter, and that’s what the left want,” said West.
“I’m here in Marshall, it’s why I was up in Jefferson earlier because the rural areas of Texas gotta be stronger; the rural areas of Texas gotta stand up,” he said.