Voters across East Texas on Tuesday were tasked with selecting school board trustees at five area school districts. The unofficial preliminary results came in early Wednesday from the Harrison County Elections Office.
Hallsville ISD
At Hallsville ISD, Place 2 incumbent Doug McGarvey ran unopposed and drew in 7,693 votes, while the contested Place 7 incumbent Dale Haney kept his seat against challenger John Craig by garnering 4,942 votes, or about 67 percent of the votes. Craig posted 2,413 votes, or about 33 percent.
Waskom ISD
Competing for three open trustee at large seats were Alvin Luster Jr., incumbent Shanta Bates Chatman, incumbent Oscar Garcia and Michael Allwhite. Allwhite led the group with 749 votes, or about 31 percent, followed by Luster who had 588 votes or about 25 percent of the votes. Rounding out the top three vote getters was incumbent Garcia with 565 votes or about 24 percent. Incumbent Chatman lost the seat after pulling in 482 votes or about 20 percent.
Karnack ISD
At Karnack ISD, Place 1 incumbent Robert Broadnax held his seat against challenger Jimmy Theodos and in Place 2 Moncie Martinez lost to Robert Wall, while Place 3 candidate Lacy Diane Warren ran unopposed. Broadnax pulled in 672 votes or about 78 percent while Theodos pulled in 192 votes or 22 percent. Wall garnered 535 or 64 percent of the votes while Martinez pulled in 296 votes or about 36 percent. Warren earned 755 votes.
Jefferson ISD
In the Jefferson ISD trustee election, incumbent Kevin Godfrey held his Place 5 seat against challenger Tolesia Smith-Davis by pulling in about 67 percent, or 2,168 votes. Smith-Davis drew in about 33 percent, or 1,058 votes. Place 4 incumbent Leah Cooper ran uncontested and drew in 2,835 votes.
Elysian Fields ISD
In Elysian Fields ISD, Place 1 incumbent Stephen Mathews just barely kept his seat against challenger Sean Swank. Mathews drew in 649 votes or about 51 percent, while Swank garnered 629 votes or about 49 percent. In Place 2, incumbent Tena Tiller lost out to challenger Bradley Lewis. Tiller drew in 592 votes, or about 45 percent, while Lewis garnered 711 votes or about 55 percent. In Place 3, incumbent Brad Ellis held his seat against challenger Matt Parker. Ellis drew in 742 votes or about 59 percent while Parker garnered 509 votes or about 41 percent. Place 4 incumbent Ashley Caudle ran unopposed and pulled in 1,138 votes.
New Diana ISD
At New Diana ISD, Place 1 incumbent Jeff Hamilton lost to challenger Jerry Cobb. Hamilton drew in 19 votes or about 30 percent while Cobb drew in 44 votes or about 70 percent. In Place 3 incumbent Jodie Stark ran unopposed and drew in 61 votes while Place 6 incumbent Becky Smith also ran unopposed and drew in 60 votes. In Place 7, incumbent Donald Willeford kept his seat against challenger Barry Ward. Willeford drew in 56 votes or about 89 percent while Ward garnered 7 votes or about 11 percent.