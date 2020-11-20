Harrison County approved the canvass of election returns, on Tuesday, confirming the number of votes that were cast in the federal, state, and county races for the Nov. 3 Election.
“The canvass is our final result after the meeting of the early voting ballot board, as well as the late provisional ballot board,” said County Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
Votes Cast
For President and Vice President, Harrison County voters cast 21,466 ballots for Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence; 7,908 for Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris; 294 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen; 42 for Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker; five for write-in Brian Carroll/Amar Patel; one for write-in Tom Hoefling/Andy Prior; and one for write-in Kasey Wells/Rachel Wells.
“There were nine write-in candidates for presidential,” Robinette noted. The other six received zero votes from Harrison County.
For U.S. Senator, Harrison County gave 21,231 votes to Republican incumbent John Cornyn; 7,612 votes to Democratic challenger Mary “MJ” Hegar; 440 to Libertarian Kerry Douglas McKennon; and 101 to Green Party candidate David B. Collins.
For District 1 U.S. Representative, Harrison County voters cast 21,577 ballots for Republican incumbent Louie Gohmert; and 7,761 ballots to Democratic challenger Hank Gilbert.
For Railroad Commissioner, Republican James “Jim” Wright received 21,128 votes from Harrison County; Democratic candidate Chrysta Castaneda garnered 7,203 votes; Libertarian candidate Matt Sterett landed 538; and Green Party candidate Katija “Kat” Gruene took 184.
For Chief Justice Supreme Court, Republican Nathan Hecht gained 20,926 votes from Harrison County; Democrat Amy Clark Meachum received 7,645; and Libertarian Mark Ash took 555.
In the Supreme Court Justice Place No. 6 unexpired term race, Republican Jane Bland garnered 21,427 votes from Harrison County residents; Democrat Kathy Cheng gathered 7,529.
In the Supreme Court Justice Place No. 7 race, Harrison County gave 20,789 votes to Republican Jeff Boyd; 7,512 to Democrat Staci Williams; and 519 to Libertarian William Bryan Strange III.
In the Supreme Court Justice Place No. 8 race, Republican Brett Busby earned 21,038 Harrison County votes; Democrat Gisela D. Triana received 7,385; and Libertarian Tom Oxford collected 536.
For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place No. 3 race, Republican Bert Richardson received 21,256 Harrison County votes; and Democrat Elizabeth Davis Frizell received 7,634.
For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place No. 4 race, Republican Kevin Patrick Yeary received 21,292 votes from Harrison County; and Democrat Tina Clinton garnered 7,540.
For the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Place No. 9 race, Republican David Newell received 21,353 votes from Harrison County; and Democrat Brandon Birmingham received 7,502.
In the State Board of Education District No. 9 member race, Harrison County voters cast 21,077 ballots for Keven M. Ellis; and 7,836 for Democrat Brenda Davis.
For District 1 State Senator, Republican incumbent Bryan Hughes collected 21,756 votes from Harrison County; Democratic challenger Audrey Spanko received 7,339.
For District 9 State Representative, Republican incumbent Chris Paddie, who was unopposed received 23,921 votes.
For Justice 6th Court of Appeals District Place No. 3, Republican Ralph K. Burgess, who was unopposed received 23,383 Harrison County votes.
For 71st Judicial District Judge, Republican incumbent Brad Morin, who was unopposed, received 23,735 votes.
For Harrison County Sheriff, Republican Brandon “BJ” Fletcher garnered 21,418 votes; Democratic candidate George Gill received 7,612 votes.
For County Tax Assessor, Republican incumbent Veronica King, who was unopposed, received 24,597 votes.
For Pct. 1 County Commissioner, Republican incumbent William D. Hatfield, who was unopposed, received 6,408 votes.
For Pct. 3 County Commissioner, Republican incumbent Phillip Mauldin, who was unopposed collected 7,839 votes.
In the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace race, Republican incumbent, Nancy Schnorbus George, who was unopposed, received 6,948 votes.
For Pct. 1 Constable, Republican incumbent John C. Hickey Jr., who was unopposed, received 6,466 votes.
For Pct. 2 Constable, Democatic incumbent Brant Moore, who was unopposed, took 3,052 votes.
For Pct. 3 Constable, Republican incumbent James Weatherall Jr., who was unopposed, gathered 7,788.
For Pct. 4 Constable, Republican incumbent Darryl Griffin, who was unopposed received 6,873 votes.
“We will go and enter this information into the state website for the governor’s canvass,” Robinette informed.
Record Numbers
Robinette said he believes this was a record turnout for Harrison County. The election administrator said he knows for certain that the county saw a record number of early registrations.
“I think we had nearly 3,000 extra people that registered in advance of the election in time for voting in the election; and anybody that didn’t meet the October 5th deadline, we held on to those until after the election,” Robinette said as he addressed the commissioners court.
As recently as last week, he mailed around 1,500 more voter registration cards to individuals who are now registered, but just didn’t meet the deadline for this past election cycle.
“The last count we had over 46,000 registered voters in Harrison County,” Robinette noted. “To me, that’s probably a record.”
Many of them were first time voters. Robinette said by the end of early voting, the county had a 51 percent turnout. At the closing of election night, the turnout rose to 59 percent.
“For that big of a turnout, we only had 125 provisional voters,” Robinette pointed out. “I believe 61 of those counted and 64 of them did not.”
The ones that were rejected will receive letters, indicating the reason why. He said reasons can be something as simple lacking a signature or failing to put a statement of residence.
Robinette shared how hard the early voting ballot board worked on election night, wrapping things up about 2 a.m. after polls closed. He also thanked the signature verification committee for a job well done.
“I want to commend the court in our county for having the foresight to go ahead and do a signature verification committee this time,” said Robinette. “That committee was perfect. The people from both parties worked together excellently. They got in there; they got the job done.
“They reviewed about 1,800 mail-in ballots in one day and I think they only sent 59 to the ballot board to review,” he said. “But the actual ballot board, it had its up and downs; but they got the job done.”
Robinette noted the board was still receiving ballots after the election, which the state allows.
“In the state of Texas, anything that’s dated the day of the election, or before, that comes in the day after the election gets counted,” he said. “There were a few like that. We had about 60 of our military voters, some of those we had to duplicate so that took the board a little bit longer.
“All in all, considering that this was such a major election with every kind of obstacle thrown at it that could’ve been, I think we came out pretty well,” said Robinette. “Every day it was something new, some kind of obstacle or some kind of problem that we had to work our way through. We tried to jump on top of everything and whenever we found there was a problem, get it resolved just as quickly as we could. And we’re thankful for it and the county for their patience with us.”
Regarding voter fraud, Robinette said everything went smoothly.
“I did find two dead people that had requested a ballot by mail and so we did turn them over to appropriate authorities to pursue further,” he said.
“I think the record keeping that we do in Harrison County has really helped to keep people honest,” he said. “We’ve got a very good system.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins thanked Robinette and the elections office on a job well done.
“Nothing happened that this court doesn’t know anything about. We work well together,” said Timmins. “We kind of went through a lot of things, questions people have had, complaints people have had and we just kind of worked with each other to get them solved. I just want to say thank you.”
County Judge Chad Sims echoed Timmins’ sentiments and commended Robinette on handling a record turnout, and unique election that boasted the most ballot styles, combinations and consolidations of municipal and school board elections.
“It is unprecedented,” Judge Sims praised. “For you to be able to get through it with what looks like a very well done election, it’s pretty amazing.
“Certainly, I am thankful to you, your staff, the election judges, election clerks. (It was) a monster effort. I was down there several times. I know the hours that your folks put in,” Sims continued. “It was amazing.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Phillip Mauldin concurred. Mauldin also thanked the public for exercising their right to vote.
Robinette thanked the court for their support.
“I must say this was only by the grace of God,” said Robinette. “There’s so many things that could’ve additionally gone wrong in this election. We could not have done it without all office help and all the poll workers as well. Most all worked together pretty good.”