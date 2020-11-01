Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 has teamed up with local churches to provide those in need of transportation a free ride to the polls on Election Day.
“We want people to know that they can call all day if they need a ride to the polls,” said local branch president Zephaniah Timmins.
“Please call,” he urged. “We don’t want people to not call and we’re not getting any calls and the vans decide to leave.”
Timmins said various churches have offered their vans to provide rides to the polls. Churches include New Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Bethesda Baptist Church and Jerusalem Baptist Church.
“Their vans will be available,” said Timmins. “If you need a ride, just let us know and we will get you to the polls and we will get you home.
“We have no excuses for not wanting to go vote,” he said of registered voters.
Timmins stressed that every vote matters. He encourages all to exercise their right to vote.
“People say nothing is going to change. You’re right,” he said. “As long as you’re not a part of the change, you’ll never change.”
To call for a ride to the polls, contact the local NAACP office at (903) 935-2255.