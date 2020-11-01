Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election ended this past Friday, with 51 percent of registered voters in Harrison County casting ballots during the period.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said the county has a total of 46,332 registered voters.
“(We had) 23,850 total check-ins; 2,474 absentee ballots; and only 24 provisionals so far,” said Robinette.
In preparation for Election Day, the Harrison County Elections Office will conduct a second public logic and accuracy test of tallying equipment today. The test is open to the public and will start at 2:30 p.m. at the elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
“We need to run a second public test just to verify that any votes that were cast in pencil are counted by the scanning machines,” Robinette explained previously.
“That was the result of the first test. It did count votes cast in pencil with no problem,” he said of the accurate results of the first pre-election test, which was conducted Oct. 9, prior to early voting.
Robinette said this particular tested slated for Sunday only affects the paper ballots.
“Originally, the idea was because of COVID that pencils had been suggested, so that a voter could use and then throw away,” he said. “However, it was quickly decided to go ahead back to pens and just sanitize them after use.”
On the ballot are federal, state, city, county and school elections. The three cities and five schools that have contracted with the elections office to help conduct their elections are: the city of Marshall, the city of Waskom, the City of Longview, New Diana ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Waskom ISD and Karnack ISD.
For Election Day, all 26 of the county’s polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A full list of precinct polling places will be in Tuesday’s edition of the Marshall News Messenger and can also be found on the county’s website at harrisoncountytexas.org under the “elections” in the “departments” link.
Marion County
In neighboring Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported that 41 percent of registered voters had cast an early ballot in the county.
A total of 161 people voted on Friday. A cumulative total of 3,185 people had cast ballots for the entire early voting period. LaFleur commended voters on job well done and reminded that voters will be able to vote at any of Marion County’s polling sites on Election Day because the county has a vote center system.
“Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on November 3 in Marion County,” said LaFleur. “With vote centers you can vote at any polling location in the county.”