JEFFERSON — In Marion County’s three contested races, all Republican candidates won their respective races, on Tuesday, for the offices of sheriff, Precinct 3 commissioner, and Precinct 2 constable.
Marion County Sheriff
Marion County residents officially made Republican David Capps their new sheriff, Tuesday, in a landslide victory against Democratic challenger, David Quada Jr.
Capps has been serving in the interim role since June after he was appointed by the Marion County Commissioners Court to fill the unexpired term of David McKnight, who retired while in his second term.
Election results show that Capps garnered a whopping 3,488 votes or 74.17% of the vote; Quada, a former law enforcement officer, pulled 1,215 or 25.83% of the vote. Capps also led in early voting totals with 2,645 votes to Quada’s 960.
“I feel really, really good. I’m ready to get started on this new adventure and be a sheriff of Marion County that people are proud of, and (one) that they can look up to,” Capps told the News Messenger, following his victory.
Capps said he will also have an open door policy, for anyone to feel free to come to him regarding issues.
“I appreciate all the people supporting me and helping me make this night happen,” the newly elected sheriff said.
During his campaign, Capps said he was running for office because he has a vested interest in the safety of the residents of Marion County.
Prior to pursuing a career in law enforcement, Capps spent 10 years in the pest control industry. He began his law enforcement career in December 2004, working as a jailer at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
With more than 15 years of continuous service, he’s held supervisory roles as a sergeant, investigator, and later in 2017 took office as elected constable for Precinct 1.
Capps noted that while at MCSO, he made numerous arrests that led to convictions. Additionally, he was involved in shutting down several meth labs and solved many burglary cases.
As interim sheriff, Capps said he had already started restructuring and further developing the sheriff’s office’s social media page.
Also as interim sheriff, Capps tackled several issues from structure to plumbing repair. In addition to creating and maintaining an active community partnership between the sheriff’s office and the residents, Capps plans to promote crime prevention through public awareness, education and community partnerships.
Pct. 3 Commissioner
In a tight race, Republican Ralph Meisenheimer proved to be the victor in the Pct. 3 commissioner race for Marion County against Democratic candidate Corey Watson.
Meisenheimer received 581 votes or 55.18% of the vote and Watson took 472 votes or 44.82% of the vote. Meisenheimer also led in early voting numbers with 394 votes to Watson’s 365.
During his campaign, Meisenheimer said he was running for office not only to help enhance the county road system but improve the county, as a whole.
Meisenheimer is knowledgeable with the county road system as his background consists of working as a supervisor with the Harrison County road and bridge department and in a private construction business. He believes his expertise would be a great asset in the role of county commissioner.
Outside of work, Meisenheimer served on the Cypress Valley Navigation District Board for about six years, representing Marion County concerning the maintenance of Cypress Bayou Basin and Caddo Lake portions within the boundaries of Harrison and Marion Counties.
Pct. 2 Cconstable
Democratic incumbent Tashia Wilson was unseated in the Marion County Pct. 2 constable race against Republican challenger Jeff Greer. Greer won the election with 666 votes or 63.61% of the vote to Wilson’s 381 votes or 36.39%.
Greer also led in early voting numbers with 455 votes to Wilson’s 301.