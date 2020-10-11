Ralph Meisenheimer, Republican candidate for Marion County Pct. 3 commissioner, is running for office not only to help enhance the county road system but improve the county, as a whole.
Meisenheimer is running against Democratic candidate Corey Watson in the Nov. 3 General Election.
“I want to better our county and better the roads, if I can,” said Meisenheimer, 67. “I’m not saying the guys aren’t doing a good job now, but I’m doing what I put my knowledge for, to better my county and city.”
Meisenheimer is knowledgeable with the county road system, as his background consists of working as a supervisor with a county road and bridge department and in a private construction business. He believes his expertise would be a great asset in the role of county commissioner.
“I worked for Harrison County road and bridge for ten years and was road supervisor for Precinct 3 and worked closely with my commissioner and took care of all roads, culverts, ditches right-of-ways and everything for that precinct; and it was overseen for the commissioners court,” said Meisenheimer.
He also built county roads during his tenure there.
“I wasn’t a commissioner, but I worked with them a lot on issues they had going,” said Meisenheimer.
Meisenheimer said the private construction work he did prior to working with the Harrison County road and bridge department also involved some work repair similar to what he did with the road and bridge department.
Outside of work, Meisenheimer served on the Cypress Valley Navigation District Board for about six years, representing Marion County concerning the maintenance of Cypress Bayou Basin and Caddo Lake portions within the boundaries of Harrison and Marion Counties.
“I sat on Cypress Valley Navigation District Board and a lot of that stuff is similar,” Meisenheimer said of the decision-making process. “You’re making decisions that relate to the county.”
Meisenheimer said, if elected, his main goal would be to bring some order to the way the county road system is addressed.
“I just want to get all our roads up to snuff. There’s been lots and lots of complaints in that precinct about nobody’s getting anything done,” he said. “I’m not laying blame on anyone in particular, but we’ve got to make a change and do something, get organized and get some things done.”
“We’ll have to create a work schedule, start having some progress … get a work schedule going where we’ll keep up with what’s bad and what we’re fixing,” said Meisenheimer.
The candidate said he believes he can help meet the needs of the county by offering a new perspective.
“I’d be a fresh man in there,” said Meisenheimer.
Meisenheimer said as commissioner he’d have an open ear to listen to concerns.
“We worked on complaints,” he said of his past work experience. “You have to take care of your people first.
“If you’re not available or can’t keep in touch with them, things aren’t going to work,” said Meisenheimer.
As a lifelong Marion County resident, Meisenheimer said he’d be proud to represent his home. His family has a rich legacy in Jefferson, dating back to his great grandfather and grandfather, who was assistant postmaster for 45 years in Jefferson.
“I’ve lived here most of my life, born and raised here; it’s been my county,” he said. “I want to turn it into as good as it could be — make it great again.”
Meisenheimer is a husband, father of two adult children and has three grandchildren.