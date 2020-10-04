For those wanting to vote in the Nov. 3 Election, for local, county, state and national seats, the deadline to register is Monday.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette advises those in Harrison County to double check whether they are already registered to vote since duplications can create more problems for the elections’ office.
“If they have an orange and white voters registration card then they are registered to vote,” he said. Residents can check to see if they are registered by going to http://harrisoncountytexas.org/ and clicking on ‘Am I registered?’
For those needing to complete voter registration, there are several options.
Register online
Complete an application using the Secretary of State online voter registration application on votetexas.gov
Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to the county election office: Elections Administrator Donald Robinette, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall, Texas, 75671
Printed application
Request a printed application from votetexas.gov
Their office will mail a voter registration application to the address you provide.
Contact or visit your local vote registrar to complete the voter registration process. In Harrison County, this is at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall. They can be reached by phone at (903) 935-4822.
Am I eligible to vote?
You are eligible to register to vote if:
You are a United States citizen;
You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
People who are unsure if they are registered to vote can confirm registration on the Texas Secretary of State’s “Am I Registered?” site or can call the Harrison County Elections Office.
When can I vote in person?
Early voting takes place Oct. 13-30. Early voting has been extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and anyone is eligible to vote in-person during early voting. In Harrison County, voters can cast their ballot at any polling location.
Election Day voting will take place Nov. 3 at individual precinct locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find their precinct location on their voter registration card, and a full list of polling places and addresses will be printed in the News Messenger in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
If you need to vote by curbside, call (903) 935-4822 and the Harrison County Elections Office says it will be happy to help you do this. During early voting, a member of the Elections Office staff will come out and help you. On Election Day, a member of the Elections Office staff will contact the workers at your polling location and have them come out to you.