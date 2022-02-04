The News Messenger will host a candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the commissioners’ courtroom at the historic Harrison County courthouse.
Candidates running in contested county races in the upcoming March 1 primary are participating, with each set of candidates being asked questions by moderator and News Messenger reporter Robin Y. Richardson.
“We are excited and pleased to host this forum and hopefully fulfill our mission to keep our community members educated so they are able to make informed decisions,” Publisher Alexander Gould said.
The public is invited to come and hear candidates’ thoughts on the respective county positions they are seeking as well as issues of importance in Harrison County.
The forum will also be live-streamed on the News Messenger Facebook page for those who cannot attend in-person on Tuesday night.
Contested county races
Incumbent Lee Lester is running against challenger Ed Smith to be chair of the Harrison County Republican Party. Candidate Rhys Blavier has filed to run as Harrison County Democratic Party chair against incumbent Maxine Golightly.
County Clerk Liz Whiskey James is being challenged by Debra Hatfield in the Republican primary.
In Precinct 2, incumbent County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins is running against Robert Earl Johnson III in the Democratic primary. The winner of that race will face Republican Chad Graff in November.
Incumbent County Commissioner William “Jay” Ebarb is running against JR Barrett in the Republican primary in Precinct 4.