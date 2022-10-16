The News Messenger will host a Harrison County candidates’ forum on Thursday, Oct. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at the historic Harrison County courthouse ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Candidates running in the in the upcoming county elections are participating, with each set of candidates being asked questions by moderator and News Messenger reporter Robin Y. Richardson.
“We are excited and pleased to host this forum and continue to fulfill our mission to keep our community members educated with up to date information so they are able to make informed decisions,” Publisher Alexander Gould said.
The public is invited to come and hear candidates’ thoughts on the county positions they are seeking, as well as issues of importance in Harrison County.
The forum will also be live-streamed on the News Messenger Facebook page for those who cannot attend in-person on Thursday night.
On the ballot are two contested county races. The contested races are Democratic incumbent Zephaniah Timmins for Pct. 2 County Commissioner against Republican challenger Chad Graff; and Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Democratic candidate Demisha Crawford against Republican candidate Don Jordan.
All four candidates will be given a few minutes to speak on themselves, before being asked to answer the same few questions that their opponent is asked. A meet and greet with the candidates will immediately follow the forum.
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.