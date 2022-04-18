The News Messenger will host a Marshall candidates’ forum on Thursday, April 21 starting at 6 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library for the contested District 5 City Council race.
Candidates running in the in the upcoming May general election are participating, with each set of candidates being asked questions by moderator and News Messenger reporter Jessica Harker.
“We are excited and pleased to host this forum and continue to fulfill our mission to keep our community members educated with up to date information so they are able to make informed decisions,” Publisher Alexander Gould said.
The public is invited to come and hear candidates’ thoughts on the District 5 city council seat they are seeking, as well as issues of importance in the City of Marshall.
The forum will also be live-streamed on the News Messenger Facebook page for those who cannot attend in-person on Thursday night.
Three candidates, Ken Moon, Veronique Ramirez and Reba Godfrey, will be participating in Thursday’s forum. All three candidates will be given a few minutes to speak on themselves, before being asked to answer the same few questions. A meet and greet with the candidates will immediately follow the forum.
The general election for City Council District 5 will be held on Saturday, May 7 at the Marshall Convention Center, 2501 E. End Blvd. South. Early voting will be held at the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., from April 25 through April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 through May 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Find out more about each candidates' platform here.