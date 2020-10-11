David Quada Jr., Democratic candidate for Marion County sheriff, desires to restore the trust between law enforcement and the community, which is why he is running for office in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Quada will face Republican candidate, David Capps.
“I am running for sheriff because it is in my heart,” said Quada. “I want all citizens to have a positive bond with law enforcement.
“The goal is to bring the citizens and law enforcement together by way of communication and accountability,” said Quada. “This will be achieved by having meetings with the citizens every three months at four different locations in the county.”
Quada said during these meetings, he plans to be the only law enforcement officer present so citizens can feel free to express their concerns without fear of retaliation.
“Every three months, citizens will recognize that I have addressed their concerns and they will be able to discuss any further concerns with follow-up,” Quada said of his goals.
“I will also be open to the officers so they will feel free to address any concerns — whether they are work-related or personal,” he added.
Quada, who currently works as assistant store manager at Walmart in Marshall, has a former background in law enforcement.
He began his law enforcement career part-time with Marion County in 2011 and was later promoted to deputy investigator. He started full-time with Jefferson Police Department in June 2014 as an investigator, while remaining part-time with Marion County Sheriff’s Office until December 2014.
“My experience in law enforcement is three years and ten months with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy investigator and the Jefferson Police Department as an investigator,” said Quada.
He boasts a bachelor of science degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Tyler and an associate of arts degree in criminal justice from Tyler Junior College.
Quada is also active in the Marion County community, serving as the vice president of the community group named “Citizens for a Better Community of Marion County.” The organization hosts National Night Out, which has been very successful in bringing the citizens of Marion County together with local and state law enforcement, he said.
Quada said he is very passionate about law enforcement and believes his education and previous law enforcement experience will benefit the citizens as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“I feel I am the best candidate because I will work hard every day for the citizens of Marion County and (I’m) willing to listen to concerns and deliver positive results,” said Quada.
“As previously stated, I will be accessible for the community every three months so there will be harmony between the citizens and the sheriff’s office,” he added.
When asked what changes he would implement, if any, Quada said he would take a close look at the financial stability of the sheriff’s office and make adjustments, if needed.
“I will also look closely at the current employees’ resumes and external applications, as well,” the Democratic sheriff’s candidate said.