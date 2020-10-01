Audrey Spanko, Democratic candidate for Texas Senate District 1, will visit with constituents at the Harrison County Democratic Party headquarters, today, as part of her “East Texas Deserves More” tour.
The 16-county tour will kick off in Marshall, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the local party headquarters, located at 213 W. Austin Street. A voter registration block walk will follow.
“I am committed to hearing from every voter in the district, no matter their political party,” Audrey Spanko stated. “East Texans have been ignored by our state leaders for too long. Unlike my opponent, I pledge to hold monthly town halls and be a voice for all East Texas families. Our district is big and diverse, and I look forward to registering voters and meeting East Texans in the next two weeks.”
Spanko will focus on registering voters, meeting constituents and learning about the important issues facing East Texans, a press release from the campaign indicated.
She invites East Texans to attend the events slated for each respective county. The schedule of the 16-county tour is below:
- Thursday, Oct. 1: Harrison County — Kickoff in Marshall at the Harrison County Democratic Party Headquarters from 1 to 3 p.m.; a voter registration block walk will follow;
- Friday, Oct. 2: Lamar County — Lamar County Fair in Paris at 5 p.m.;
- Saturday, Oct. 3: Cass and Bowie counties — Cass County: Voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Bowie County: Meet and greet in Texarkana at Pecan Point Brewing Company from 2 to 4 p.m.;
- Sunday, Oct. 4: Marion and Gregg counties — Marion County: Voter registration block walk from 9 to 11 a.m.; Gregg County: Voter registration pub crawl in Longview starting at noon
- Monday, Oct. 5 (voter registration deadline): Rusk County-Voter registration drive (location TBD);
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: Panola County -Meet and greet (location to be determined);
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: Titus County — Meet and greet (location to be determined);
- Thursday, Oct. 8: Franklin County -Meet and greet (location to be determined);
- Friday, Oct. 9: Camp, Morris and Upshur counties — Meet and greet (locations to be determined);
- Saturday, Oct. 10: Red River and Wood counties — Red River County: Press conference on rural health care in Clarksville at 11 a.m.; Wood County: Meet and greet in downtown Mineola at 7 p.m.;
- Monday, Oct. 12: Smith County — Get Out the Vote rally on The Square in Tyler at 7 p.m.