AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott today is encouraging all eligible Texas voters planning to vote in the March 1 Primary Election to make sure they are registered to vote by Jan. 31. Additionally, Secretary Scott is providing guidance to Texas voters on how to plan to cast their ballots during the Early Voting period that begins Feb. 14.
“As Texans everywhere prepare to make their voices heard in the upcoming Primary Election, we want to make sure every single eligible Texas voter has the tools and resources they need to cast a ballot — whether that’s in person during the early voting period, in person on Election Day, or by mail for those who are eligible to do so.”
“Your voice counts, and your choices in the March 1st Primary Election will determine who appears on your General Election ballot in November.”
Below is an overview of information and guidance Texas voters should keep in mind regarding registering to vote, voting in person during the early voting period, and voting by mail:
Registering to Vote
To be eligible to vote in Texas, you must be:
- A United States citizen;
- A resident of the county where you submit the application;
- At least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and 18 years of age on Election Day.
- Not finally convicted of a felony (you may be eligible to vote once you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- Not declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
You can check to verify your registration status ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline by visiting the ‘Am I Registered?’ tool on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.
If you are registering to vote in Texas for the first time, you can complete a voter registration application and return it to your county voter registrar at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:
- Complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State’s online voter registration application module. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;
- Request a printed application. The Texas Secretary of State’s office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR
- Contact or visit your county’s voter registrar to complete the voter registration process.
For those not already registered to vote but who have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.