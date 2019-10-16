Elijah Nicholson Oct 16, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Hallsville safety Elijah Nicholson – Honorable Mention nhague@marshallnewsmessenger.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save See All Lists Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates This list sends you an email of our top stories every day. Sports Digest Our sports coverage delivered right to your email. Deals & Promotions This is the list to receive occasional emails containing special offers, deals and promotions (like contests). Breaking Breaking news from The Marshall News-Messenger delivered straight to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesElysian Fields ISD releases first six weeks honor rollPolice reportsCounty contracts with ESD No. 3 for fire service around UncertainWiley College debuts 'Wiley Cares' campaign to boost student enrollment, experiencePolice ReportsHCSO looking for suspects in gas theft at OutpostSecond annual Breast Cancer Luncheon planned for Oct. 26Marshall vs. Jacksonville: When the Indians have the ballMarshall man sentenced to five years for escapeBigfoot to make annual appearance in Jefferson for 2019 Texas Bigfoot Conference Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by News_Messenger