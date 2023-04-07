338901226_547566777545772_3299558818464171607_n.jpg
Elysian Fields High School’s UIL academic team rolled to another district championship recently at the UIL District 16-3A Academic Contest.

The Jackets outdistanced second-place Tatum by 217 points (670-543) in the team standings, with Arp (135), Troup (127), West Rusk (21) and Jefferson (20) rounding out the standings at the district meet. Elysian Fields placed first in 13 of 20 individual events and eight of 14 team categories.

Individual champions for EF included Talan Crain (calculator applications), Carmen Lawless (computer applications), Jaicey Rich (copy editing), Raine Smith (editorial; literary criticism), Logan Smith (feature writing), Carmen Lawless (headline writing), Jax Parker (number sense), Anna Grace Wallace (ready writing), Drew Simms (science; chemistry; physics) and Kamya Turner (spelling).

Team champions for the Jackets included calculator applications, literary criticism, mathematics, number sense, social studies, spelling and journalism. EF also earned points in the overall competition from CX debate (second place) and one-act play (second place).

Overall Results for Elysian Fields students were:

CALCULATOR APPLICATIONS

1st — Talan Crain

3rd — Drew Simms

4th — Jacob McCray

5th — Keely Goelden

COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

1st — Carmen Lawless

2nd — Kyleigh Griffin

3rd — Kaylee Kelly

COPY EDITING

1st — Jaicey Rich

2nd — Logan Smith

3rd — Baylee Marcum

EDITORIAL

1st — Raine Smith

3rd — Jaicey Rich

5th — Yzabella Brown

FEATURE WRITING

1st — Logan Smith

2nd — Yzabella Brown

3rd — Cora Creech

HEADLINE WRITING

1st — Carmen Lawless

2nd — Ava Henigan

3rd — Cora Creech

LITERARY CRITICISM

1st — Raine Smith

2nd — Mackenzie Simms

3rd — Grace Roquemore

4th — Mackinsay Chauncey

MATHEMATICS

2nd — Drew Simms

3rd — Jacob McCray

4th — Keely Goelden

5th — Talan Crain

NEWS WRITING

3rd — Nikki Silas

5th — Katelyn Anderson

6th — Cora Creech

NUMBER SENSE

1st — Jax Parker

2nd — Drew Simms

5th — Sophia Henderson

6th — Jacob McCray

READY WRITING

1st — Anna Grace Wallace

2nd — Logan Smith

SCIENCE

1st — Drew Simms

2nd — Jacob McCray

4th — Keely Goelden

5th — Talan Crain

6th — Keller Robinson

SOCIAL STUDIES

2nd — Karleigh Robinson

3rd — Allison O’Brien

6th — John Hayden Beavers

SPELLING

1st — Kamryn Turner

5th — Bryanne Beavers

6th — Morgan Shaw

6th — Kyleigh Griffin

BIOLOGY

2nd — Drew Simms

4th — Jacob McCray

CHEMISTRY

1st — Drew Simms

PHYSICS

1st — Drew Simms

Overall Team Results

3rd — Accounting

1st — Calculator Applications

3rd — Computer Science

3rd — Current Issues and Events

1st — Literary Criticism

1st — Mathematics

1st — Number Sense

1st — Science

1st — Social Studies

1st — Spelling

1st — Journalism

2nd — Speech

2nd — CX Debate

2nd — One-Act Play