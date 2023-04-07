Elysian Fields High School’s UIL academic team rolled to another district championship recently at the UIL District 16-3A Academic Contest.
The Jackets outdistanced second-place Tatum by 217 points (670-543) in the team standings, with Arp (135), Troup (127), West Rusk (21) and Jefferson (20) rounding out the standings at the district meet. Elysian Fields placed first in 13 of 20 individual events and eight of 14 team categories.
Individual champions for EF included Talan Crain (calculator applications), Carmen Lawless (computer applications), Jaicey Rich (copy editing), Raine Smith (editorial; literary criticism), Logan Smith (feature writing), Carmen Lawless (headline writing), Jax Parker (number sense), Anna Grace Wallace (ready writing), Drew Simms (science; chemistry; physics) and Kamya Turner (spelling).
Team champions for the Jackets included calculator applications, literary criticism, mathematics, number sense, social studies, spelling and journalism. EF also earned points in the overall competition from CX debate (second place) and one-act play (second place).
Overall Results for Elysian Fields students were:
CALCULATOR APPLICATIONS
1st — Talan Crain
3rd — Drew Simms
4th — Jacob McCray
5th — Keely Goelden
COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
1st — Carmen Lawless
2nd — Kyleigh Griffin
3rd — Kaylee Kelly
COPY EDITING
1st — Jaicey Rich
2nd — Logan Smith
3rd — Baylee Marcum
EDITORIAL
1st — Raine Smith
3rd — Jaicey Rich
5th — Yzabella Brown
FEATURE WRITING
1st — Logan Smith
2nd — Yzabella Brown
3rd — Cora Creech
HEADLINE WRITING
1st — Carmen Lawless
2nd — Ava Henigan
3rd — Cora Creech
LITERARY CRITICISM
1st — Raine Smith
2nd — Mackenzie Simms
3rd — Grace Roquemore
4th — Mackinsay Chauncey
MATHEMATICS
2nd — Drew Simms
3rd — Jacob McCray
4th — Keely Goelden
5th — Talan Crain
NEWS WRITING
3rd — Nikki Silas
5th — Katelyn Anderson
6th — Cora Creech
NUMBER SENSE
1st — Jax Parker
2nd — Drew Simms
5th — Sophia Henderson
6th — Jacob McCray
READY WRITING
1st — Anna Grace Wallace
2nd — Logan Smith
SCIENCE
1st — Drew Simms
2nd — Jacob McCray
4th — Keely Goelden
5th — Talan Crain
6th — Keller Robinson
SOCIAL STUDIES
2nd — Karleigh Robinson
3rd — Allison O’Brien
6th — John Hayden Beavers
SPELLING
1st — Kamryn Turner
5th — Bryanne Beavers
6th — Morgan Shaw
6th — Kyleigh Griffin
BIOLOGY
2nd — Drew Simms
4th — Jacob McCray
CHEMISTRY
1st — Drew Simms
PHYSICS
1st — Drew Simms
Overall Team Results
3rd — Accounting
1st — Calculator Applications
3rd — Computer Science
3rd — Current Issues and Events
1st — Literary Criticism
1st — Mathematics
1st — Number Sense
1st — Science
1st — Social Studies
1st — Spelling
1st — Journalism
2nd — Speech
2nd — CX Debate
2nd — One-Act Play