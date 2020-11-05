ASSOCIATED PRESS
ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.
The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.”
“In the short term, we enacted various steps like executive and talent salary reductions, furloughs and budget cuts, and we implemented innovative operations and production approaches, all in an effort to weather the COVID storm,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman, wrote in an email to employees. “We have, however, reached an inflection point.”
In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled.
ESPN did not say how many of the job cuts would come at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus, but said they would not be concentrated in any one area. On-air talent, the vast majority having personal contracts, is not expected to be heavily affected. But some of those contracts could be allowed to expire.
The company said it has more than 5,000 employees, including about 4,000 in Bristol.
The Disney subsidiary has recently been moving toward more direct-to-consumer offerings.