ETBU Sports Information
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Taking control from start to finish, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team ended its Georgia experience with a 92-77 victory over Huntingdon College.
Four players were in double-doubles as ETBU is now 3-1 on the year. Westin Riddick led ETBU with 24 points hitting eight three-pointers. Robby Dooley (six rebounds) finished with 16 points while both Jordan Gray and Christopher Haynes scored 15 points. Landin Brown finished one assist and two points shy of a double-double on the night with nine eight points and nine assists.
Shooting 50.7% from the field, ETBU outscored the Hawks on points from turnovers (22-12), second chance points (12-11), and points in the paint (46-30). They finished with 13 steals, 16 assists, and made 86.7% from the free throw line.
With Gray (19:45) and Haynes (19:01) hitting on ETBU’s first two shots for a 4-0 lead, ETBU pushed the lead to 12-2 (17:20) as Riddick hit two three’s (18:18-17:20) in the run. ETBU kept the double-digit lead sharing five points apiece with HC until the Hawks put a 9-3 run (14:10-12:04) to come within four, 20-16.
Dooley (11:22, 7:25) and Riddick (11:09, 6:10), who finished with five three’s in the half, then notched the next 10 points for ETBU extending their lead to 37-20. In that run, Haynes (4:56, 4:18) contributed five points. The Hawks would make the score 46-33 at the break with a 13-9 run to end the half.
The Tigers would not let the Hawks back into the game in the second half as they kept their double-digit lead.
HC came as close as 12 on three occasions with the last one being 54-42 (17:21). ETBU then grabbed momentum on a 16-4 run (17:06-12:13) to lead 70-46, their largest lead of the game. The Tigers maintained the lead before HC put together one final run coming to within 12, 84-72 (3:18).
ETBU finished off the Hawks and come away undefeated in Georgia.
ETBU returns home for the final game before Thanksgiving against Hendrix College tonight at 7.
WOMEN
Taking on another tough regional opponent, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team was unable to overcome a second quarter surge by Trinity University falling, 69-60, on Saturday afternoon.
Trinity got 29 points off of 25 ETBU turnovers. ETBU is now 2-3 on the year.
Kendrick Clark led the effort for the Tigers posting 25 points and nine rebounds. Kim Childress added 11 points and six rebounds, while Amanda Wilson chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds. Abby Holland led TU with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
As a team, ETBU dominated the glass outrebounding TU, 43-26. ETBU also shot 24-of-55 (43.6%) from the floor and connected on 30.4% shooting from beyond the arc (7-of-23). TU shot 43.8% from the field (28-of-64) and 40.0% from the three point line (10-of-25).
Childress scored the game’s opening basket connecting on a jump hook in the paint in the first minute. Clark responded with a three pointer off the pass by Kaia Williams to keep TU off the board (5-0) at the 8:38 mark of the first quarter.
Childress accounted for another basket, scoring on a layup off another pass by Williams for the 7-0 lead a minute later. Kelly Simmons finally put TU on the board with a layup at the 6:57 mark. Clark answered with another shot from distance only 12 seconds later, bringing the score to 10-2. TU went on a 9-0 run over the next four minutes before ETBU closed out the opening quarter with a 10-0 spurt for a nine point lead to end the first quarter, 20-11.
A layup by Wilson gave ETBU its largest lead of the game (24-11) at the 8:37 mark of the second quarter. TU responded with an 18-1 run to take their first lead of the game (28-25) with 3:30 remaining in the half. TU led by as many as five (34-29), until a three pointer by Hanna Hudson trimmed the deficit to two (34-32) heading into the locker room.
Clark opened the second half with a three pointer, giving ETBU the lead at 35-34. Clark connected on yet another three pointer one minute later to push the lead to four (38-34) with 8:24 to play in the third period. ETBU maintained a four point advantage (43-39) midway through the quarter, until TU ended the third with an 18-7 spurt, recapturing the lead at seven (57-50).
A layup by April Matthews and a jumper by Clark trimmed the lead to four (58-54) four minutes into the fourth quarter. TU would go on to score the next six points to take their first double digit lead of the quarter (64-54) with 3:38 to play. Trinity would lead by as many as 12 (68-56) before closing out the ballgame with the 69-60 win.
The Tigers will return to Ornelas Gymnasium tonight, for a matchup with Hendrix College at 5 p.m.