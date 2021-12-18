Jefferson 35, Arp 22
Jefferson’s girls basketball team pulled out a 35-22 win over Arp Friday night. The Lady Dawgs were led by Da’Navia Thomas and Jaida Bray, both of whom had 10 points and four rebounds apiece. Kristen Thomas tossed in eight points and pulled down five rebounds. Iyanna Barntt dropped in six points.
The Lady Dawgs finished the first quarter with a 10-6 lead before holding the Lady Tigers scoreless in the second quarter, entering halftime leading 23-6. Jefferson outscored Arp 5-2 in the third quarter and Arp edged Jefferson 8-7 in the fourth but the Lady Dawgs came away with the 35-22 win.
Jefferson will be back in action Tuesday on the road against the Elysian Fields Lady Jackets. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.