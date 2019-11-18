ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tuesday

Longview at Nacogdoches, 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

Ore City at Paul Pewitt, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Sabine, 7 p.m.

H. Springs at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.

U. Grove at E. Fields, 6:30 p.m.

G. Saline at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

W. Rusk at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.

Troup at Harleton, 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Mt. Enterprise, 6 p.m.

Avinger at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

U. Hill at Trinity School, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

Hallsville at Longview, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Henderson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

New Diana at Harleton, 6:15 p.m.

Sabine at Tatum, 6:15 p.m.

Avinger at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

U. Grove at C-Pickton, 6 p.m.

Waskom at U. Hill, 5 p.m.