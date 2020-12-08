MARSHALL, Texas - Following their upset win over NCAA Division I McNeese State University on Thursday, December 3, East Texas Baptist University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Blake Arbogast has been named the WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Week presented by Pivot Analysis. Arbogast is now in the running for the WHoopDirt.com National Coach of the Year Award, which will be announced at the end of the 2020-21 college basketball season.
On Tuesday, Arbogast coached ETBU to a non-conference victory over Sul Ross State University, 83-59, in Abilene, Texas. With the win, the team improved to 3-0 on the season, but his biggest accomplishment came on Thursday night’s exhibition contest, as ETBU upset NCAA D1 McNeese State in Lake Charles, Louisiana, 68-67. Arbogast is in his first year as head coach and has ETBU off to a 3-0 start earning wins over Transylvania University and Piedmont College, both of whom played for conference championships last year.
Arbogast came to ETBU last year as an assistant coach and helped ETBU to a 20-win season and a regional ranking in 2019. Over the past three years, ETBU has won 68 games, won the 2017-18 American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship, advanced to the NCAA Division III Elite 8, and been regionally ranked each season.
ETBU will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, this week for three games in three days at Birmingham Southern College. They will open with Belhaven University at 3:00 PM on Wednesday followed by a contest against Covenant College on Thursday and finishing against Piedmont College on Friday.