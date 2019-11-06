ET FOOTBALL

(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)

Friday

Longview at Mesquite

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Lee

John Tyler at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Waller at Lufkin

Pine Tree at Marshall

Whitehouse at Hallsville

Lindale at Jacksonville

Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant

Carthage at Kilgore

Van at Henderson

Palestine at Chapel Hill

Pittsburg at Spring Hill

Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau

Canton at Bullard

Wills Point at Rusk

Jefferson at Redwater

Gladewater at Tatum

White Oak at Sabine

Mineola at Winnsboro

Frankston at Alba-Golden

Troup at Arp

Grand Saline at Harmony

Quitman at Winona

DeKalb at Elysian Fields

New Diana at Daingerfield

Waskom at Ore City

Paul Pewitt at Queen City

Union Grove at Alto

Big Sandy at Cushing

Carlisle at Hawkins

Timpson at Beckville

Joaquin at Harleton

Linden-Kildare at Tenaha

Mount Enterprise at Clarksville

James Bowie at Overton

Brook Hill at CH Trinity Christian

Grace at Dallas Christian

McKinney Christian at T.K. Gorman

Trinidad at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

Trinity School at Green. Christian

Tyler Kings at Universal, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Hardin-Simmons at ETBU, 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SFA, 3 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Covenant

Long. CHCS at Lub. All Saints, 11 a.m.

Tyler ETCA at Fairhill, 3:30 p.m.