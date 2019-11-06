ET FOOTBALL
(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Friday
Longview at Mesquite
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Lee
John Tyler at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Waller at Lufkin
Pine Tree at Marshall
Whitehouse at Hallsville
Lindale at Jacksonville
Nacogdoches at Mount Pleasant
Carthage at Kilgore
Van at Henderson
Palestine at Chapel Hill
Pittsburg at Spring Hill
Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau
Canton at Bullard
Wills Point at Rusk
Jefferson at Redwater
Gladewater at Tatum
White Oak at Sabine
Mineola at Winnsboro
Frankston at Alba-Golden
Troup at Arp
Grand Saline at Harmony
Quitman at Winona
DeKalb at Elysian Fields
New Diana at Daingerfield
Waskom at Ore City
Paul Pewitt at Queen City
Union Grove at Alto
Big Sandy at Cushing
Carlisle at Hawkins
Timpson at Beckville
Joaquin at Harleton
Linden-Kildare at Tenaha
Mount Enterprise at Clarksville
James Bowie at Overton
Brook Hill at CH Trinity Christian
Grace at Dallas Christian
McKinney Christian at T.K. Gorman
Trinidad at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Trinity School at Green. Christian
Tyler Kings at Universal, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Hardin-Simmons at ETBU, 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SFA, 3 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Covenant
Long. CHCS at Lub. All Saints, 11 a.m.
Tyler ETCA at Fairhill, 3:30 p.m.