ET FOOTBALL
Thursday
Fruitvale at Union Hill
Friday
Tyler Lee at Longview
Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
Lufkin at Caney Creek
Lindale at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Nacogdoches
Marshall at Whitehouse
Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville
Henderson at Carthage
Kilgore at Palestine
Chapel Hill at Van
Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove
Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg
Bullard at Brownsboro
Rusk at Canton
New Boston at Hughes Springs
Hooks at Jefferson
Sabine at Gladewater
Tatum at Mineola
Winnsboro at West Rusk
Alba-Golden at Quitman
Arp at Grand Saline
Harmony at Frankston
Winona at Troup
Elysian Fields at New Diana
Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt
Ore City at DeKalb
Queen City at Waskom
Hawkins at Alto
Carlisle at Big Sandy
Cushing at Union Grove
Beckville at Linden-Kildare
Harleton at Garrison
Tenaha at Joaquin
Detroit at Mount Enterprise
Overton at Maud
ProVision Academy at Brook Hill
CH Trinity Christian at Grace
Chester at Trinidad, 7 p.m.
Coram Deo at Long. CHCS
Faustina at Trinity School, 7 p.m.
W. Christian at Tyler ETCA, 4 p.m.
Saturday
ETBU at Southwestern, 1 p.m.
SFA at SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.
High Island at Leverett’s Chapel, 2 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Tyler Willowbend, 1 p.m.