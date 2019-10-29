ET FOOTBALL

Thursday

Fruitvale at Union Hill

Friday

Tyler Lee at Longview

Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Lufkin at Caney Creek

Lindale at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Nacogdoches

Marshall at Whitehouse

Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville

Henderson at Carthage

Kilgore at Palestine

Chapel Hill at Van

Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove

Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg

Bullard at Brownsboro

Rusk at Canton

New Boston at Hughes Springs

Hooks at Jefferson

Sabine at Gladewater

Tatum at Mineola

Winnsboro at West Rusk

Alba-Golden at Quitman

Arp at Grand Saline

Harmony at Frankston

Winona at Troup

Elysian Fields at New Diana

Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt

Ore City at DeKalb

Queen City at Waskom

Hawkins at Alto

Carlisle at Big Sandy

Cushing at Union Grove

Beckville at Linden-Kildare

Harleton at Garrison

Tenaha at Joaquin

Detroit at Mount Enterprise

Overton at Maud

ProVision Academy at Brook Hill

CH Trinity Christian at Grace

Chester at Trinidad, 7 p.m.

Fruitvale at Union Hill

Coram Deo at Long. CHCS

Faustina at Trinity School, 7 p.m.

W. Christian at Tyler ETCA, 4 p.m.

Saturday

ETBU at Southwestern, 1 p.m.

SFA at SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

High Island at Leverett’s Chapel, 2 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Tyler Willowbend, 1 p.m.