#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team Points Record Last Week

1. Carthage (11) 207 3-0 1

2. Tyler Legacy (3) 191 2-0 3

3. Texas High 173 2-0 4

4. Longview 172 1-1 5

5. Pleasant Grove 154 3-2 2

6. Gilmer 140 4-1 7

7. Lindale 132 4-2 8

8. Marshall 86 1-1 6

9. Whitehouse 82 2-0 10

10. Lufkin 80 1-1 9

11. Pine Tree 73 2-0 13

12. Kilgore 57 3-2 11

13. Center 53 4-1 12

14. Jasper 44 5-0 NR

15. Tyler High 12 0-2 15

Others receiving votes: Henderson 9; Chapel Hill 7; Van 6; Nacogdoches 1; Mount Pleasant 1.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points Record Last Week

1. Daingerfield (11) 196 4-1 1

2. Gladewater 192 4-2 2

3. Malakoff (3) 182 3-2 3

4. Waskom 160 3-0 4

5. Mount Vernon 157 5-0 5

6. San Augustine 112 3-1 6

7. Mineola 107 5-0 9

8. Hughes Springs 103 3-1 7

9. Grapeland 95 5-1 8

10. Joaquin 93 5-0 10

11. Elysian Fields 74 4-1 12

12. Tatum 45 2-1 14

13. Timpson 33 6-0 NR

14. Paul Pewitt 26 2-2 13

15. Diboll 17 2-3 15

Others receiving votes: Harleton 16; Tyler Grace Community 15; Bullard Brook Hill 14; Hawkins 13; DeKalb 11; Rains 5; Winnsboro 4; Hooks 4; Crockett 3; Harmony 1; Tyler All Saints 1.