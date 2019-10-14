ET FOOTBALL
(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Oct. 18
Heath at Longview
Tyler Lee at Mesquite
Lufkin at Tomball
Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
Hallsville at Mount Pleasant
Marshall at Jacksonville
Lindale at Whitehouse
Chapel Hill at Carthage
Kilgore at Henderson
Palestine at Van
Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill
Gilmer at Pleasant Grove
Wills Point at Brownsboro
Rusk at Bullard
Hooks at Hughes Springs
Sabine at West Rusk
White Oak at Mineola
Tatum at Winnsboro
Alba-Golden at Grand Saline
Winona at Arp
Frankston at Troup
Harmony at Quitman
Elysian Fields at Waskom
Daingerfield at Queen City
DeKalb at Paul Pewitt
Carlisle at Alto
Hawkins at Cushing
Beckville at Garrison
Tenaha at Harleton
Maud at Mount Enterprise
Overton at Clarksville
Brook Hill at Grace
T.K. Gorman at All Saints
Leverett’s Chapel at Union Hill
Saturday, Oct. 19
McMurry at ETBU, 2 p.m.
SFA at Abilene Christian, TBA
St. Joseph at Trinidad, 6:30 p.m.
Fairhill at Trinity School, 7 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Tyler Kings
Blinn at Kilgore College, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Long. CHCS, 3 p.m.