ET FOOTBALL
(All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted)
Friday, Oct. 11
Longview at Mesquite Horn
West Mesquite at John Tyler, 7 p.m.
College Station at Lufkin
Jacksonville at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Lindale
Mount Pleasant at Marshall
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse
Carthage at Van
Henderson at Palestine
Chapel Hill at Kilgore
Spring Hill at Gilmer
Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg
Brownsboro at Canton
Bullard at Wills Point
Hughes Springs at Atlanta
Mount Vernon at Jefferson
Mineola at Gladewater
Winnsboro at Sabine
West Rusk at White Oak
Arp at Alba-Golden
Grand Saline at Frankston
Winona at Harmony
Troup at Quitman
Queen City at Elysian Fields
Daingerfield at Ore City
Paul Pewitt at New Diana
Waskom at DeKalb
Alto at Big Sandy
Hawkins at Union Grove
Cushing at Carlisle
Harleton at Beckville
Joaquin at Linden-Kildare
James Bowie at Mount Enterprise
Detroit at Overton
Dallas Christian at Brook Hill
McKinney Christian at Grace
T.K. Gorman at FW Calvary
Arlington Newman at All Saints
Union Hill at Trinidad
Long. CHCS at Harvest Christian
Trinity School at W. Christian, 7 p.m.
Tyler ETCA at Green. Christian, 4 p.m.
Smoking for Jesus at Tyler Kings, TBA
Saturday, Oct. 12
ETBU at MH-Baylor, 2 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Johnson County, 1 p.m.